The Teays Valley boys and girls cross country teams led area participants on Saturday by both finishing second at the Mid-State League Buckeye Division meet held at Teays Valley West Middle School.
Bloom-Carroll won the boys race with 45 points, snapping the string of seven consecutive league championships for the Vikings, who followed closely behind with 49.
Top runners for the Vikings included Zach Hatfield (fourth, 17:06.34); Kyle Dennis (ninth, 17:21.77); Carson Weiss (11th, 17:24.18); Zach Goldsmith (12th, 17:33.54) and Jerry O'Dell (13th, 17:38.18).
Logan Elm was fourth with 107 points.
Leading runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (17th, 18:01.33); Drew Tomlinson (18th, 18:05.11); Trace Smith (22nd, 18:21.77); Ian Shaeffer (24th, 18:30.73) and Konnor Starkey (26th, 18:36.94).
Circleville took fifth with 142.
Top runners for the Tigers included Colton Pinkerton (second, 16:46.44); Kaleb Nungester (15th, 17:40.24); Eli Snyder (37th, 20:03.79); Ayush Patel (42nd, 20:26.57) and Trey Bigam (46th, 20:49.12).
Amanda-Clearcreek was eighth with 183.
Running for the Aces were Trevor Spence (23rd, 18:23.15); Garrett Dearth (27th, 18:37.27); Dominic Palombo (38th, 20:04.83); Trent Palombo (43rd, 20:27.90) and Cole Reynolds (52nd, 22:48.96).
Fairfield Union won the girls race with 41 points, followed by the Vikings with 49.
Top runners for the Vikings included Megan Bush (fifth, 20:12.33); Karoline Pees (seventh, 20:31.94); Mikella Meddock (eighth, 20:38.89); Caroline Winter (14th, 21:14.35) and Elise Pickett (15th, 21:17.85).
Circleville was fifth with 125 points.
Leading runners for the Tigers included Lily Winter (13th, 21:04.81); Peyton Perini (16th, 21:21.99); Audrey Fausnaugh (29th, 23:15.39); Courtney Reid (31st, 23:33.89) and Gretchen Search (36th, 24:37.82).
Logan Elm took sixth with 162.
Running for the Braves were Emma Lands (sixth, 20:28.18); Tayla Tootle (27th, 22:48.50); Karlee Thomas (42nd, 25:53.86); Kaleigh Spires (43rd, 26:08.13) and Ally Cotton (44th, 26:29.76).
Scioto Valley Conference
The Westfall boys finished second on Saturday in the SVC meet held at Southeastern.
Unioto posted a perfect score of 15 points to run away with the six-team race, followed by the Mustangs (75) and Adena (78).
Top runners for the Mustangs included Preston Clifton (eighth, 17:34); Tyler Shipley (10th, 17:53); Dakota Warren (19th, 19:07); Braden Johnson (22nd, 19:14) and Kody Day (36th, 21:10).
The Westfall girls finished fourth with 101 points.
Unioto won the eight-school race with 40 points, followed by Huntington (73) and Zane Trace (98).
Olivia Barnes finished second (21:21) and Kylee Henry was third (21:28) in the 57-runner race. They were only bested by Zane Trace's Hannah Kerry winning the race in 21:02.
Other top runners for the Mustangs included Grace Marcum (26th, 25:44); Carmen Walters (32nd, 26:41) and Kendra Lindsey (48th, 31:08).
The Braves, Mustangs and Tigers travel to Rio Grande on Saturday for the Southeast District meet, while the Aces and Vikings embark to Hilliard Darby on the same day for the Central District meet.