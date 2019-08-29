Teays Valley won 48 of the 49 games contested on Thursday with visiting Hamilton Township, as it rolled to a 5-0 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win.
The TV first doubles team of Kassidy Coey and Brook Crosby blanked Izza Roggenkamp and Maddi Dallas 6-0 and 6-0. The TV second doubles tandem of Sarah Vaughn and Midori Zimmerman shutout Taylor Rice and Sarah Spencer 6-0 and 6-0.
Teays Valley’s Lacey Urban posted a 6-0 and 6-0 win at first singles over Ella Nichols and TV teammate Lexy Urban prevailed 6-0 and 6-1 at second singles against Karli Neff.