ASHVILLE — Teays Valley coach Mark Weber doesn’t take note of the 1-4 record Dayton Dunbar will bring into Viking Stadium on Friday for homecoming.
Dunbar’s losses have come against Roger Bacon (4-1), Milford (3-2), Centerville (3-2) and state power LaSalle (5-0). Centerville and Milford are both Division I and LaSalle is in the same region as the Vikings — Division II, Region 8.
“They’ve played a really good schedule, so they are used to competing at a high level,” Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said. “They have athletes everywhere and at every position.
“Next to Canal Winchester, this is the second-best team we’ve faced so far this season. We’ve won the last two weeks, but our kids still have a bad taste in their mouths from that Canal game and we want to see how far we’ve progressed as a team since then.”
The Wolverines are coming off a 30-14 win last week over Thurgood Marshall.
Quarterback Nate Roberts was efficient in the win, completing 6 of 11 passes for 119 yards and four touchdowns, and running back James Murphy rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown and also caught one of those touchdown passes.
“They do different things at different times on offense,” Weber said. “In some games, they’ve been a running team and in others they’ve thrown the football around more.
“Brandon Wright has some Division I offers and is a really good receiver and Jaquan Lusbourgh is another receiver with Division I-II talent.
“Nate Roberts is a good manager of the game at quarterback. They’ve also played Greg Packnett Jr. some at quarterback and he can take it to the house on any play. They also have some nice quick backs.”
Dunbar made headlines for the wrong reason in its season-opening loss to Roger Bacon when a player head-butted a game official, which led to the Wolverines forfeiting the game in the second quarter and Dayton Public Schools issuing an apology. The official suffered a concussion from the head-butt.
The Vikings leave Mid-State League Buckeye Division play for the final time this season when they host the Wolverines after convincing wins of 41-7 against Logan Elm and 40-0 last week over Fairfield Union.
Quarterback Tristan McDanel completed 4 of 6 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and added 106 yards rushing on just 11 totes and two more scores.
The Falcons were held to just 120 yards of total offense, as the Vikings recorded their second shutout of the season.
“We’re getting healthier finally, which has really helped, and our team has been coming together with executing better on the field,” Weber said. “We’re playing good team ball and it starts with how our line play has really gelled together over the last couple of weeks.”