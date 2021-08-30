ASHVILLE — In their first home game this season, the Vikings’ varsity football team mounted a solid defensive performance with a contributing ground game to boot in a one-sided 49-6 win against the visiting Logan Chieftains.
In the first quarter of play, Vikings’ No. 33 Camden McDanel caused the game’s first turnover and at the same time, scored the team’s first touchdown after a Chieftain runner fumbled it in the end zone — No. 22 Cale Clifton good on the PAT.
Just a few minutes later and now on offense, the Vikings, led by No. 11 Tyler Love, struck gold again after the quarterback completed a 17-yard pass the No. 23 Harrison Payne; Teays Valley’s lead increased to 14-0 after Clifton’s kick.
With under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, No. 12 Peyton Weiler churned for three yards, taking the ball into the end zone for another six points; Lead increased to 21-0 after Clifton’s kick.
The offensive unit for the Vikings did not stop there as Love reconnected with Payne for a 28-yard house call, putting Logan’s deficit at 28-0.
Still in the second quarter, another Chieftain runner fell victim to a fumble, which was recovered by No. 27 Parker Baisden who added another touchdown to the growing lead.
The Vikings caused another turnover, this time through the air after Logan’s quarterback threw to what he thought was a teammate, but instead No. 36 Connor Maxwell who returned the turnover for another score; Vikings now lead 42-0 in the fourth quarter.
The Chieftains finally found success of their own on offense scoring on a 70-yard run, however, coming up short on the point after; score at 42-6.
Lastly, Vikings’ No. 2 Brodi Boardman secured the victory at home topping off a monstrous win with the final score 49-6.
Teays Valley saw much production out of its backfield Friday with the offense treading for 253 yards on the ground on 47 plays — averaging 5.4 yards per run.
It was a family affair when sharing touches. McDanel tallied the most carries with nine running for 55 yards. Contributing to the rushing attack were Weiler (6-53), No. 24 Landon Thompson (8-50), No. 16 Gavin Karshner (8-44) and Boardman (2-26).
On defense, the Vikings held vigilant securing three turnovers, one through the air and two on the ground.
NEXT
Teays Valley (2-0) is scheduled to face Ashland on the road starting at 7 p.m.