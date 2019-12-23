Teays Valley hosted Grove City, Grove City Christian and Bishop Ready in a quad meet. The boys and girls teams both came away with 2nd place finishes.
Girls Results
CJ Arledge – 1st in the 100 Free (1:07) and 2nd in the 200 IM (2:40)
Logan Fields – 2nd in the 100 Back (1:19) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:14)
Taylor Barrick – 2nd in the 100 Free (1:11) and 4th in the 50 Free (32.86)
Emma Ashcraft – 2nd in the 50 Free (28.77) and 4th in the 500 Free (6:42)
Julie Chabot – 3rd in the 200 Free (2:44) and 5th in the 100 Breast (1:48)
Martha McAllister – 4th in the 100 Back (1:39) and 6th in the 200 IM (3:20)
200 Medley Relay – Ashcraft, Arledge, Fields & Barrick came in 2nd (2:20)
200 Free Relay – Fields, McAllister, Chabot & Barrick finished 3rd (2:15)
400 Free Relay – Arledge, McAllister, Ashcraft and Chabot placed 3rd (5:00)
Boys Results
Mason Koch – 1st in the 100 Free (1:02) and 2nd in the 200 Free (2:16)
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 200 IM (2:19) and 2nd in the 100 Back (1:06)
Nate Reynard - 2nd in the 100 Fly (1:12) and 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:26)
Dallas Moore – 2nd in the 100 Free (1:15) and 3rd in the 200 Free (2:47)
Harrison Mohr – 2nd in the 500 Free (7:22) and 3rd in the 50 Free (28.64)
Bishoy Mouris – 3rd in the 500 Free (8:55) and 6th in the 50 Free (32.72)
Nathan Chapman – 3rd in the 100 Free (1:19) and 7th in the 50 Free (34.13)
Noah Brister – 4th in the 50 Free (30.28) and 4th in the 100 Back (1:37)
Justin Ammeter – 4th in the 100 Free (1:28) and 5th in the 50 Free (32.65)
200 Free Relay – Hamilton, Moore, Reynard and Koch placed 2nd (1:46)
400 Free – Mohr, Mouris, Chapman & Brister finished 2nd (5:10)
200 Medley Relay – Reynard, Koch, Hamilton & Moore came in 2nd (2:06) and Mohr, Chapman, Brister & Ammeter finished 3rd (2:25)