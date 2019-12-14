The Teays Valley wrestling team finished its two-day stay at the Olentangy Liberty Classic on Saturday taking 11th out of 27 teams.
Olentangy Liberty won the event.
Gunner Havens (106) and Zander Graham (126) both finished second to lead the Vikings and Liam Wilson (195) was fifth.
“Gunner really looked good moving throughout the tournament and had a nice finish, especially for a freshman,” TV coach Todd Nace said. “Zander also had a strong weekend and beat a state-placer from Kentucky before losing to a multiple time state qualifier from Bishop Hartley. Liam also moved up a spot from his finish last season and did well.
“I felt we had some other kids who stepped up and wrestled well even though they didn’t place, like Joey Thurston (220), Carson Weiss (138) and Nate Hammond (132). We’re ranked 10th right now in the Central District out of the 47 teams, and six of the top 10 were at this tournament, so our kids got to compete against some pretty good competition.”
Aces in Court House
Amanda-Clearcreek finished third out of nine teams on Saturday in the Washington Court House Pool Tournament.
New Lexington topped the field with 260.5 points, followed by the host Blue Lions (233.5) and the Aces (214).
Luke Herron (120) placed first for the Aces, Bobby Pieratt (132), Tim Smith (160) and Zac Alford (285) all finished second, and Andrew Harber (145), Kaleb Steinmetz (182) and Seth Hoffman (220) each took third.
Mustangs travel to Barnesville
Westfall finished its two-day stay at the Barnesville Doan Ford Invitational on Saturday by finishing 19th with 44 points.
Wheeling Park topped the 21-team field with 202 points, followed by Mountain View (174.5) and Indian Creek (146).
Josey Kelly paced the Mustangs by finishing second at 182 pounds.