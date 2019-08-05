The Teays Valley boys golf team opened the season on Monday by placing third in its annual home invitational at The Players Club.
Grove City topped the 11-school field with 317, followed by New Albany (326) and the Vikings (342).
Ayden Gillilan paced the Vikings with a 79, followed by Kyle Wingo (86), Adam Benschoter (86) and JD Lathem (91). Also playing for the Vikings were Danny Crane (95) and Eli Gregg (98).
The Vikings field a second team in the field, to give the tournament 12 total teams. That group of Vikings finished sixth with 398.
Eli Rings led the way with 93, followed by Jacob Thompson (99), Braden Fairbanks (99) and Nate Conkel (107). Caleb Riddle also played and turned in a 115.
Logan Elm finished fifth with with 397.
Avery Clouse fired a round a 95 for the Braves, and was followed by Jacob Smith (99), Jaren Stover (101) and Dillon Riffle (102). Also playing for LE were Colton Mace (103) and Ryan Kraft (120).
Circleville finished 11th with 456.
Austin Hulse turned in a scorecard of 96, followed by Wyatt Allison (115), Garrett Brooks (119) and Alex Turnbull (127).