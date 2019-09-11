The Teays Valley boys soccer team blanked host Circleville 3-0 on Wednesday in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match.
Zach Cline weaved through the left side of the Tiger defense to give the Vikings their first goal with just over a minute remaining in the first half.
Circleville held Teays Valley scoreless for the first 31 minutes of the second half before senior Zach Snyder headed in a corner kick from senior Cole Sauerbrun to make the score 2-0.
The Vikings scored their final goal of the night a few minutes later when junior Dallas Moore fed Chase Young who found the net from the right hand side.
Both teams hit the road on Saturday, as the Vikings (5-2, 3-0) take on Newark for a non-league match and the Tigers (3-4, 0-2) continue league play against Bloom-Carroll.