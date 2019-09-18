ASHVILLE — It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t clean, it wasn’t fluent. But it was a league win … and Teays Valley coach Jason Herbert will take every conference win he can get.
Herbert’s Vikings, engaged in a physical match with Mid-State League Buckeye Division rival Logan Elm, didn’t play to their potential. But anytime a young roster puts a win under its belt, progress has been made.
Behind two goals from a freshman and a sophomore, the Vikings handed the Braves a 2-1 loss Monday evening. And, in whatever fashion it happened in, a win is a win.
“Being a young team, we’ve had a lot of uphill challenges all year,” Herbert said. “Tonight was one of those nights where it wasn’t pretty soccer. But we finally, at least, found a will to win. We’re getting to the point where we’re at least having a desire and passion to get over the hump a little bit.”
Freshman Amelia Wilkins and sophomore Brooke Zealer provided the two lifts Teays Valley needed … and did so when their team needed it the most by aggressively attacking the goal.
“Just like any young team, we’ve been working a lot on being aggressive when we get to the final third of the field, and not being afraid to make a mistake,” Herbert said. “It’s something we continue to work on everyday. In soccer, you have to take a lot of chances, sometimes, just to score one goal. It was nice to see them have a little more aggression tonight.”
Wilkins got the Vikings on the board first, thanks to a cross from Zealer, with 24:42 left in the first half. That 1-0 score stood at halftime, a 10-minute period where Jason Herbert made his expectations known.
“We talked at halftime about being a little flat and not having the intensity that we’d hoped for,” Herbert said. “We did pick that up in the second half.”
Zealer paid attention to Herbert’s message, putting the Vikings ahead 2-0 with a goal at the 38:56 mark in the second half. However, a minute and eighteen second later, Logan Elm graced the scoreboard when Brooklyn Bryant found nylon from close range, cutting the lead to 2-1.
But after Bryant’s goal, Teays Valley’s defense tightened up and held the Braves scoreless.
Logan Elm tallied 10 shots, compared to Teays Valley’s seven. The Braves were also awarded seven corners, compared to the Vikings’ three. But Teays Valley made their shots count when it mattered.
The Vikings (2-5-2, 0-3-1) are back in action next Wednesday, traveling to Liberty Union. Logan Elm (2-7-1, 1-3) will attempt to bounce back on Saturday, hosting Athens.
“It’s just another league game,” Herbert said. “We’re just trying to work harder everyday.”
Hamilton Twp. 2,
Circleville 0
Abby Dengler had a pair of saves on Wednesday for Circleville in a 2-0 MSL-Buckeye loss to visiting Hamilton Township.
The Tigers (2-7-1, 1-3-1) travel to Sheridan on Saturday for a non-league match.
Westfall 3,
Madison-Plains 1
Westfall took a 2-0 lead on Tuesday and held off host Madison-Plains for a 3-1 non-league win.
Chloe Gardner scored twice and Madalynn Yates added a goal for the Mustangs (9-2), who host North Adams on Oct. 2 for a non-conference game.