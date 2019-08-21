COMMERCIAL POINT — With a pair of two-stroke wins over Pickaway County rival Westfall earlier in the season, the Teays Valley girls golf team had to feel a little more comfortable about the margin of victory on Wednesday following a 171-181 decision over the visiting Mustangs at Foxfire Golf Club.
"It is hard to stay focused with the tragedy of losing two of their classmates this past weekend, but I am proud of the way these girls have stepped up and handled themselves," Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said.
Teays Valley senior Brooke DeVolld and Westfall sophomore Maddi Shoults shared medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 38 apiece.
Audrey Keplar followed DeVolld with a 42, Caroline Chafin shot 43 and Isabella Crego had 48 for the Vikings. Also playing for TV were Ashton Anderson (55) and Haley Babcock (60).
"The girls have been working hard in practice on their short game," Riley said. "Their continued work is paying off as we are seeing more one-and-two-putts instead of three."
Emily Cook had a personal-best score of 42 to follow Shoults for the Mustangs. Elizabeth Hart shot 50 and Ella Seeley turned in a 51. Also playing for Westfall were Maddy Cook (51) and Makayla Bryant (62).
Both schools return to the links on Monday. Teays Valley hosts Circleville and Westfall entertains McClain.