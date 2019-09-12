Teays Valley cruised past visiting Fairfield Union 194-232 in its final Mid-State League Buckeye Division match of the season on Thursday at Cooks Creek Golf Club.
Brooke DeVolld paced the Vikings with a nine-hole score of 42 to earn medalist honors, Audrey Keplar had 46, Haley Babcock shot 51 and Ashton Anderson had 55. Also playing for the Vikings were Isabella Crego (56) and Jayla Kritz (70).
“This was not our best performance, but the girls did what they needed to do to get the win,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “The seniors were recognized tonight as this was the last home match for the girls.”
The Vikings travel to Upper Lansdowne on Tuesday, as they look to wrap-up the MSL-Buckeye crown at the league’s postseason match.
Circleville 208,
Liberty Union 214
Sidney Gray shot a program-record score of 39 over nine holes on Thursday to send Circleville to a MSL-Buckeye win over host Liberty Union at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.
Maddison Hess followed with 48, Morgan Griffith had 58 and Rae Johnson shot 63.
Bloom-Carroll 179,
Logan Elm 251
Bloom-Carroll defeated visiting Logan Elm on Thursday in a MSL-Buckeye match at Pine Hill Golf Course.
Erica Dale paced the Braves with 48, Ellie Kidd had 63, Elayna Locke tallied 67 and Gracieanne Gray finished with 43. Karlie Gray added 79.
The Braves travel to Upper Lansdowne on Tuesday.