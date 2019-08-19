Teays Valley swept the singles courts on Monday on its way to a 4-1 non-league win over host Bishop Hartley.
Lacey Urban posted a 6-4 and 6-1 win at first singles over Bishop Hartley’s Gia Green, Teays Valley’s Lexy Urban prevailed 7-6 (3) and 6-0 at second singles over Lauryn Caldwell and TV teammate Kassidy Coey defeated Elise Amorati 6-1 and 6-3 at third singles.
The TV second doubles team of Mallory Spangler and Midori Zimmerman dispatched Morgan Linden and Maria Kelley 6-2 and 6-2. Bishop Hartley captured its lone point when Leah Herbert and Lauren McFann defeated Sarah Vaughn and Brook Crosby 1-6, 7-5 and 1-0 at first doubles.
Logan Elm 4,
Unioto 1
Logan Elm won for the second time in as many outings on Monday with a 4-1 non-league win over visiting Unioto.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller defeated Emily Hanna and Caitlyn Pennington 6-3 and 6-2. The LE second doubles squad of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson prevailed 6-1 and 6-1 against Karen Lindsey and Nya Hamed.
Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington defeated Neysea Edward 6-2 and 6-4 at second singles and LE teammate Kara Lutz won 6-4 and 6-0 at third singles over Eden Gries.
Unioto’s Sylvia Gray defeated Keller Clouse 6-0 and 6-0 at first singles.
Boys Golf
Teays Valley 164,
Fairfield Union 174
Kyle Wingo turned in a nine-hole scorecard of 38 on Monday to claim medalist honors in a win over host Fairfield Union at Pumpkin Vine.
Ayden Gillilan and Eli Rings each followed with 41 and Adam Benschoter had 44. Also playing for TV were Danny Crane (46) and JD Lathem (49).
Mustangs at first SVC match
Westfall was fifth out of seven teams on Monday in the first Scioto Valley Conference match of the season at Crown Hill with 203.
Unioto won the match with 173, followed by Piketon with 183.
Jack Latham shot 44, Parker Thornton and Jose Kern each had 50 and Hayden Ailing fired a 59. Josh Poole also played and shot 76.
Girls Golf
Teays Valley 185,
Bloom-Carroll 187
Teays Valley edged defending Mid-State League Buckeye Division champion on Monday at Pine Hill.
Caroline Chaffin earned medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 41, followed by Audrey Keplar (44), Brooke DeVolld (45) and Isabella Crego (54). Also playing for TV were Ashton Anderson (55) and Hayley Babcock (56).
“It’s still early in the season and we are doing what we need to do to get the win, but we several things we need to improve on to become more consistent,” TV coach Annette Riley said. “This group of girls work well together, when someone is struggling, someone else steps up and has a good match.”