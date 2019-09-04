ASHVILLE — It didn't take Teays Valley coach Mark Weber long to notice several key differences in the Logan Chieftains this season under new coach Mike Eddy.
"You can tell that their body language is better than it has been, they hustle more and they're getting after teams more than they have been," Weber said. "It's very apparent that they have a team-first attitude and the kids have bought in."
The Vikings will look to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 when they make the trip down U.S. 33 on Friday night to invade Hocking County.
Logan (0-1) is coming off a 35-7 loss to perennial power Tri-Valley.
"Tri-Valley is a very good football team and I don't get into comparing scores, because we saw that didn't always hold up last season in our case," Weber said. "We've seen enough film to know the type of team Logan has."
Logan was limited to 156 yards of total offense by Tri-Valley, with Caden McCarty doing much of the damage with 71 yards rushing on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Quarterback Braeden Spatar added 34 yards rushing and completed 2 of 5 passes for 13 yards.
"What stands out about Logan's offense is how big their offensive line is. They have some country-fed boys," Weber said. "Like most teams we play this season, their line is going to be bigger, so we need to get low and have good pad level coming off the ball.
"Spatar is the best athlete on the team and McCarty runs the football hard. We need to be swarming to the football like we have been and playing sound defense."
Tri-Valley did a majority of its damage through the air against the Chieftains, passing for 261 yards and also adding 187 more on the ground.
"Logan's running a 4-3 look that is similar to us, but the difference is they adjust at the front and can give you multiple looks," Weber said. "Logan is much more aggressive on defense than they were a year ago. They want to attack and they'll bring 5-6-7 guys on a blitz.
"We want to get a few scores on offense, and then special teams has been a big part of this series and we need to win special teams."
The Vikings are coming off a 14-0 win over Chillicothe, where they forced six turnovers and limited the Cavaliers to just 137 yards of total offense.
"We gave Chillicothe a couple of short fields last week inside the 25 and our defense stepped up and stopped them cold," Weber said. "It seemed there were several sloppy football games last week with it being Week 1, but we need to make sure we secure the football properly, so we don't have three fumbles like we did last week.
"A couple of other areas we're working on is improving our run game up the middle, while also stopping the run up the middle. We were okay last week, but we can get better at stuffing the run up the middle."
The Vikings are 5-1 against the Chieftains since the two teams started playing each other back in the 2013 season, including last season’s 35-0 triumph in Ashville.