A year of experience has made the difference in different ways for Circleville junior Colton Pinkerton and Teays Valley junior Megan Bush.
Pinkerton posted a time of 16:51.5 on Tuesday to win the Pickaway County boys race on the campus of Circleville City Schools by slightly over 46 seconds. Teays Valley senior Zach Hatfield was county runner-up in 17:37.9 and Logan Elm junior Brock Evans took third in 17:56.8.
“One of the things I’m focusing on this year is the middle mile,” Pinkerton said. “I normally get off to a fast start in the first mile, but the middle mile is where I work to breakaway from the pack.
“When someone tells me that I am two miles through the race, it gives me a little extra adrenaline to finish what I started.”
Pinkerton’s training regiment has changed based on his experience a season ago. As a sophomore, Pinkerton posted a personal record time of 16:43.1 to take second at the Mid-State League Buckeye Division Championship. He saw that time fall off to 17:38.54 the following week at district and 17:22.7 at regional.
“I trained too hard last season to where I didn’t have enough left after the league meet and my times started to slide off,” Pinkerton said. “I did 50 miles (a week) during the summer and I’ve backed that off to 40-45 during the season. I’ll back that off some more once we get into the tournament, so I have enough to finish the season how I want this time, by qualifying for the state tournament.”
The Vikings cruised to the team championship with 25 points, followed by county runner-up Logan Elm with 53.
Teays Valley placed seven runners in the top 10. Following Hatfield for the Vikings were Jared Harrel (fourth, 18:02.3); Kyle Dennis (fifth, 18:10.4); Carson Weiss (sixth, 18:!4.5); Wilson Ewing (eighth, 18:26.7), Walker Branson (ninth, 18:37.9) and Zach Goldsmith (10th, 18:41.4).
Ian Shaeffer was the second-fastest runner for the Braves, finishing seventh in 18:16.3. The LE junior was followed by teammates Trace Smith (13th, 19:05.5); Drew Tomlinson (17th, 19:22.4) and Konnor Starkey (20th, 19:49.5).
The host Tigers were third with 83 points.
Kaleb Nungester was the second-fastest runner for the Tigers, finishing 16th in 19:18.8. The CHS sophomore was followed by teammates Eli Snyder (31st, 21:20.8); Ben Mogan (32nd, 21:26.9) and Ayush Patel (43rd, 22:49.1).
Westfall was fourth with 86 points.
Leading the way for the Mustangs were Tyler Shipley (12th, 19:00.6); Preston Clifton (14th, 19:13.4); Dakota Warren (26th, 20:16.4); Braden Johnson (30th, 21:13.1) and Aiden Blevins (33rd, 21:39.5).
Bush won the girls race in 19:54.8, leading a solid effort for the Vikings that included five runners in the top six.
“We lost some good girls off of last year’s team, but we’ve come together as a team and are running pretty well as a group right now,” Bush said. “It’s important to keep on bringing our times down as we head towards the league meet next month.”
Bush credited her success to being a more confident runner this season.
“I feel a lot more comfortable with where I’m at compared to this time last year, especially mentally,” she said. “I have a lot more confidence than I did last year and getting off to a good start so far this season has helped me with that.”
Teays Valley junior Karoline Pees was county runner-up in 21:02.1 and Logan Elm senior Emma Lands finished third in 21:46.0.
From there, the next three spots belonged to the Vikings with Caroline Winter taking fourth in 21:54.9, Mikella Meddock finishing fifth in 22:08.9 and Elise Pickett turning in a sixth-place showing in 22:09.4.
Circleville finished as county-runner up with 56 points.
Top runners for the Tigers included Lily Winter (seventh, 22:39.8); Peyton Perini (12th, 23:57.8); Audrey Fausnaugh (14th, 24:47.4); Courtney Reid (17th, 25:27.4) and Gretchen Search (26th, 26:55.5).
Westfall was third with 68 points.
Running for the Mustangs were Kylee Henry (seventh, 23:12.2); Olivia Barnes (eighth, 23:39.2); Grace Marcum (33rd, 29:14.4); Kendra Lindsey (38th, 32:12.7) and Grace Johnson (39th, 38:10.4).
Logan Elm didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Following Lands for the Braves were Tayla Tootle (13th, 24:34.8); Karlee Thomas (29th, 27:53.7) and Kaleigh Spires (30th, 28:15.4)