Brooke DeVolld turned in a nine-hole scorecard of 38 on Thursday to help Teays Valley cruise in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division tri-match held at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.
The Vikings scored 165, followed by Logan Elm (229) and host Liberty Union (237).
“Pleasant Valley may be a short golf course, but that doesn’t mean it is any easier,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “You need to be strategic with where you put the ball and the greens are very small.
“Our girls were not always happy with their tee shots, but they found a way to get to the greens. I’m very proud with how they stayed with it.”
Chafin followed DeVolld with 40 for the Vikings, Audrey Keplar shot 41 and Ashton Anderson finished with 46. Also playing for TV were Hayley Babcock (49) and Isabella Crego (50).
Olivia Huffman led the Braves with 46, followed by Erica Dale (55), Ellie Kidd (61) and Elayna Locke (67). Also playing for LE were Gracieanne Gray (70) and Karlie Gray (77).
Bloom-Carroll 211,
Circleville 231
Circleville fell in a MSL-Buckeye match on Thursday against visiting Bloom-Carroll at the Pickaway Country Club.
Sidney Gray paced the Tigers with a nine-hole tally of 47, followed by Maddison Hess (55), Morgan Griffith (56) and Rae Johnson (73).
Boys Golf
Mustangs fifth in SVC match
Westfall won a fifth-score tiebreaker with Paint Valley on Thursday to finish fifth in the second Scioto Valley Conference match of the season at the Pickaway Country Club.
Piketon won the seven-school round with 167, followed by Unioto (168) and Southeastern (175). Westfall shot a nine-hole score of 204.
Parker Thornton and Jack Latham each scored 48 for the Mustangs, Jose Kern had 53 and Hayden Ailing turned in a 55. Brian Schobeloch had the important tiebreaking score of 56.