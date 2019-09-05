Teays Valley extended its lead atop the Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Thursday by winning the league’s third match of the season at the Lancaster Country Club.
The Vikings shot a score of 334, followed by Bloom-Carroll (353) and Fairfield Union (357).
“I felt that we played really well today, especially on the last nine holes,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “Our first nine was a little rough, but give our kids credit they never gave in to the tough course.”
Teays Valley (17-1), which has won two of the league’s first three matches, will enter the final match of the season on Sept. 19 at Denison Golf Club with a three-game lead over Bloom-Carroll (14-4) and Fairfield Union (14-4). The Vikings and Falcons have shared the previous two league champions.
The Vikings went 1-2 at the top of the leaderboard. Ayden Gillilan shot a round of 79 to earn medalist honors, followed by teammate Adam Benschoter with 80.
“We were lead again by Ayden Gillilan. His play has been solid and right where I expected him to be this season,” Barnett said. “We count on him to go low each day and he has delivered.
“Adam Benschoter played really well today and he has gotten better the last three weeks. I am looking for him to have a great finish to the season.”
Eli Gregg shot 87 and Eli Rings turned in an 88 for the Vikings. Also playing for TV were JD Lathem (95) and Kyle Wingo (99).
“We have been getting great production from the 4-6 spots in our lineup,” Barnett said. “They have been real consistent and today was no exception. Eli Gregg is playing real well right now, and his play has really improved the last three weeks.
“Eli Rings is starting to level out for us as well. JD Lathem has been a consistent solid scorer in the six spot. Kyle Wingo had a tough day today, but is one of the pieces of the team that make us successful, and I know he will bounce back because that is the type of player and person he is.”
Logan Elm finished fourth with 365.
Jaren Stover paced the Braves with 87, followed by Avery Clouse (92), Luke Baldwin (92) and Dilon Riffle (94). Also playing for LE were Colton Mace (98) and Ryan Kraft (104).
Circleville placed fifth with 375, highlighted by Drew Meadows finishing third in the field with an 83. He was followed by Austin Hulse (92), Wyatt Allison (96) and Todd Keller (104). Also playing for CHS were Alex Turnbull (115) and Garrett Brooks (121).
Amanda-Clearcreek was sixth with 417.
Forrest Doersam led the way with 94, followed by Darren Hunter (105), Evan Milless (106) and Landon Horn (112).
The Vikings travel to Hickory Hills on Saturday for the Grove City Invitational.