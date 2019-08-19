The Teays Valley boys soccer team opened the season with a convincing non-league win on Saturday, routing visiting Columbus South 15-1 in its inaugural game on the new field turf field in Viking Stadium.
Less than three minutes into the match, junior Dallas Moore scored the first of his five goals to give the Vikings their first lead. Moments later, senior Chris Williams scored from the right side and the rout was on. Junior Grant Sherman headed a corner kick into the net and the Vikings were up 3-0 in the opening 10 minutes.
Senior Cole Sauerbrun fed Moore just after the 10-minute mark to make the score 4-0. A goal by Bishoy Mouris brought the score to 5-0.
Less than two minutes later, senior Cam Mailer found senior Zach Snyder, who converted on a header.
The Vikings added another tally before the half when Snyder scored on an assist from junior Landon Garrett-Kelley.
The final goal of the half came when the Bulldogs scored on an own goal by the Vikings, their only goal of the contest.
In the second half, Moore struck again to make the score 8-1. Less than a minute later, senior Zach Cline fed Snyder to complete his hat trick. Garrett-Kelley scored with 27:40 left on the clock followed by a goal by Moore, his fourth.
Senior Wyatt Burroughs scored on a penalty kick and Mailer added another less than a minute later to bring the score to 13-1. With 13:37 to go, Moore scored his final goal of the game and Mouris finished the offensive onslaught for the Vikings with 36 seconds left on the clock.
Senior Mason Koch and sophomore Carter Gay each recorded one save for the Vikings (1-0), who return to the pitch on Tuesday when they host Briggs.
Circleville 6,
McClain 2
Wil Bullock recorded a hat trick and added a pair of assists to help Circleville to a 6-2 non-league win on Saturday over visiting McClain.
Garrett Brooks contributed a pair of goals and Connor Jones added the other scoring tally.
Jack Holcomb and Kayden Stewart each collected an assist.
Nick Burns made eight saves for the Tigers (1-0), who host Miami Trace on Tuesday for another non-league encounter.