Brooke DeVolld is going back to district.
The Teays Valley senior qualified for the ultra-competitive Division I Central District tournament on Tuesday for the second consecutive season by shooting a round of 80 at Mentel Memorial Golf Course.
DeVolld earned the first individual qualifying spot for those who weren’t on a qualifying team. She finished tied for seventh with Upper Arlington senior Lizzie Murray in the 60-golfer field by shooting 40 on both the front and back nine.
“I was all around pretty consistent and tried to keep the mindset, ‘every shot counts’, I was proud of how well I calmed my nerves,” DeVolld said. “I hit my long irons pretty well and putted good.
“It wasn’t one of my best days, but I have practiced so much for days like this where I just had to keep grinding and I finished my last 5-6 holes really well because of the practice and preparation.”
DeVolld will have a teammate to travel to the district tournament with this season after Audrey Keplar earned the final individual qualifying spot. The Teays Valley freshman finished 11th overall in the field by shooting 42 on the front nine and 43 on the back for a final tally of 85.
“Audrey has been such a great addition to our team and I think that us playing together a lot more recently has helped both of us very much,” DeVolld said. “She puts in a lot of work and is very motivated to get better all of the time.”
As a team, the Vikings finished fifth with 359.
Upper Arlington won the 12-school field with an absurd round of 297, followed by fellow district qualifiers Olentangy Liberty (342) and Grove City (348).
Caroline Chafin shot 94, Ashton Anderson turned in a 100 and Isabella Crego had 114 for the Vikings.
“The girls have had a great season, they were 44 — 1 going into the sectional,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “There has been improvement from everyone from the beginning of the season to the end.
“It is hard to see our two seniors finish their high school golf careers. These two have helped Teays Valley win the MSL-Buckeye three of the last four years and keep the county trophy at Teays Valley. There have been many league honors between the two of them, including Brooke being league player of the year four years in a row.”
DeVolld and Keplar are slated to travel to New Albany Links on Tuesday for the district tournament.
“I really wanted to qualify as a team this year, because I love this team a lot!,” DeVolld said. “But I’m very excited to be going and have one of my teammates with me.
“It has felt like a perfect senior year for me and this made everything so much better. Hard work definitely does pay off and I hope to have a great day at districts.”