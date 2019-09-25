Teays Valley got off to a slow start on Wednesday in its Mid-State League Buckeye Division girls soccer match at Liberty Union, but scored four unanswered to come back and get the win.
The Lions took control of the play early and in the 11th minute took the lead. Three minutes later, they doubled their lead as the Vikings were struggling to hang on.
Teays Valley would respond, however, five minutes later as Aimee Watson scored the first of two goals on the evening after an assist from Skylar Davis. In the 25th minute, Gabby Wehrlin took a pass from Watson and chipped her shot from distance to level the score.
Moments later, Brooke Zealer’s solo effort gave the Vikings the lead.
In the 38th minute, Davis again found Watson who finished her chance to help the Vikings close the half strong. Both teams battled hard in the second half but the final would stand at 4-2.
“We didn’t get off to a good start, but we showed a lot of character to come back from 2-0 down and work as hard as did,” TV coach Jason Herbert said.
Aly Williard had 10 saves on goal for the Vikings, who continue league play on Saturday when they host Hamilton Township.