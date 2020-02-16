Teays Valley claimed six titles and five other wrestlers placed on the way to getting back to the top spot at the Mid-State League Buckeye Division wrestling championships.
The Vikings racked up 200.5 team points to outdistance the competition. Amanda-Clearcreek came in second with 141 points and Logan Elm was third with 127.5 points. Circleville finished eighth at the meet.
“We were disappointed last year. We gave up three or four weight classes last year,” Teays Valley coach Todd Nace said. “Losing by four points (to Logan Elm) kind of hurt us, we were champions the year before. Dominating now to get first was a big statement for us.
“We’ve got kids who are wrestling really well right now and I think we’re going to go into sectionals in two weeks and be pretty good.”
The Vikings claimed the title without a senior in Saturday’s lineup.
“Our two bookends, we had two freshmen at 106 and at heavyweight,” Nace said. “Knocking off (Amanda-Clearcreek’s) Seth Hoffman at heavyweight was huge. We’ve had a lot of praise for (Joey Thurston), the sky is the limit for that heavyweight.”
At 106, Gunner Havens had the shortest day of any wrestler as he needed less than a minute to pin all three of his opponents. He won his matches in 16 and seven seconds before taking the title by pinning Logan Elm’s Logan Laux in 35 seconds.
“That’s the way he rolls. He’s a Tasmanian Devil,” Nace said. “For 45 seconds he goes, goes, goes and you’re not lasting 45 seconds with him.”
On his way to winning a decision, Carson Weiss ended up pinning Amanda-Clearcreek's Andrew Haber with .2 seconds left to win his weight class.
“Carson Weiss did not even place in this tournament last year and comes in and wins at 138. That was a big improvement for him,” Nace said. “Liam Wilson at 195, I know it wasn’t a tough weight class but he wrestled a kid who got second last year and was a state qualifier and we beat him.
“Hunter Young weighed in at 185 and wrestled 220 today and was the champion at 220.”
Zander Graham claimed Teays Valley’s sixth title with a 4-0 decision at 126 pounds over Logan Elm’s Blake Holzschuh.
At 160 pounds, Teays Valley’s Sam Speakman took second falling by pin to Bloom-Carroll’s Collin Willet.
Luke Herron claimed Amanda-Clearcreek’s lone championship with a 7-5 overtime win at 120 pounds against Fairfield Union’s Bryar Miller.
Logan Elm’s Cole Renier beat Amanda-Clearcreek’s Forrest Doersam by technical fall to claim the 113-pound title. Logan Elm’s Andrew Burns won an 8-7 decision for the title at 152.
Logan Elm's Luke Linton pinned Amanda-Clearcreek's Tyler Conrad at the five-minute mark to win at 170 pounds.
At 132 pounds, Amanda-Clearcreek’s Bobby Pieratt took second.
At 145 pounds, Logan Elm’s Dylan Hartranft was second dropping an 8-4 decision to Fairfield Union’s Nathan Welsh.
Welsh was named the Most Valuable Wrestler of the tournament.
First-place
106: Gunner Havens (Teays Valley) pinned Logan Laux (Logan Elm) in 0:35; 113: Cole Renier (Logan Elm) by technical fall over Forrest Doersam (Amanda-Clearcreek), 16-0; 120: Luke Herron (Amanda-Clearcreek) defeated Bryar Miller (Fairfield Union), 7-5 OT; 126: Zander Graham (Teays Valley) defeated Blake Holzschuh (Logan Elm), 4-0; 132: Keegan Kohler (Fairfield Union) defeated Bobby Pieratt (Amanda-Clearcreek), 7-0; 138: Carson Weiss (Teays Valley) pinned Andrew Haber (Amanda-Clearcreek) in 5:59; 145: Nathan Welsh (Fairfield Union) defeated Dylan Hartranft (Logan Elm), 8-4; 152: Andrew Burns (Logan Elm) defeated Kole Wickline (Bloom-Carroll), 8-7; 160: Collin Willet (Bloom-Carroll) pinned Sam Speakman (Teays Valley) in 1:33; 170: Luke Linton (Logan Elm) pinned Tyler Conrad (Amanda-Clearcreek in 5:00; 182: Kobe Barnett (Liberty Union) defeated Jeff King (Fairfield Union), 9-2; 195: Liam Wilson (Teays Valley) pinned Casey Fleahman (Liberty Union) in 0:46; 220: Hunter Young (Teays Valley) defeated Drew Walker (Liberty Union), 9-7 OT; 285: Joey Thurston (Teays Valley) pinned Seth Hoffman (Amanda-Clearcreek) in 3:44.
Additional results from Saturday’s MSL championships can be found at baumspage.com.