Teays Valley improved its record to 29-0 on the season with a 176-218 win over host Circleville on Wednesday in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division Match.
Brooke DeVolld turned in a nine-hole scorecard of 38 to earn medalist honors at Pickaway Country Club. She was followed by Audrey Keplar (41), Isabella Crego (48) and Ashton Anderson (49). Also playing for TV were Hayley Babcock (53) and London Fields (57).
“We were missing one of our golfers tonight and our juniors stepped up and did a good job,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “Brooke had a really nice drive and placing the ball on the green and making her putt on one of the par fours. The girls have worked hard on their short game and it is starting to pay off for them.”
Sidney Gray led the Tigers with 44 and Maddison Hess followed with 48.
The Vikings continue league play today when they travel to Cooks Creek to take on Logan Elm.
Mustangs win tri-match
Westfall cruised to a non-conference tri-match win on Wednesday at The Greens Golf Course.
The Mustangs posted a nine-hole score of 181, followed by Miami Trace (219) and Washington Court House (269).
Maddi Shoults claimed medalist honors with 42, Ella Seeley shot 45, Emily Cook turned in a 46 and Elizabeth Hart had 48. Also playing for Westfall were Maddy Cook (54) and Makayla Bryant (60).
“It was nice to have another balanced effort from our girls and continue to improve on the course,” Westfall coach Kevin Shoults said.