Teays Valley remained perfect in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Monday with a 5-0 win over visiting Bloom-Carroll.
The TV first doubles team of Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler defeated Jenna Azbell and Emma Hutchinson 6-3 and 6-2. The TV second doubles team of Emma Ashcraft and Sarah Vaughn dispatched Anna Cline and Megan Hite 6-0 and 6-1.
Teays Valley’s Lacey Urban defeated Alex Bedsole 6-0 and 6-1 at first singles, TV teammate Lexy Urban claimed a 6-4 and 6-3 verdict at second singles over Jhayma Ehrenbrey and Kassidy Coey prevailed 6-1 and 6-3 at third singles over Bloom-Carroll’s Mary Stadler.
The Vikings (16-1, 7-0) host Logan Elm (13-2, 6-1) today in the final league match of the season.
Chillicothe 4,
Logan Elm 1
Logan Elm fell in a non-league match on Monday to visiting Chillicothe.
Kara Lutz scored the lone point for the Braves in a 6-0 and 6-1 win at third singles over Asia Penn.
Chillicothe’s Abbey Sims-Clark defeated Keller Clouse 6-3 and 7-5 at first singles and Chillicothe teammate Natalie Drotleff prevailed 6-0 and 6-1 at second singles over Ella Bennington.
The Chillicothe first doubles team of Ali Grossman and Maddie Schafer recorded a 6-3 and 6-2 win over Mattie Smith and Hope Miller. At second doubles, Chillicothe’s Abby Pendall and Sydney Wissler outlasted Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson 6-3, 6-7 and 10-8.