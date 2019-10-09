ASHVILLE — Teays Valley is coming off a tough 28-20 homecoming loss to Dunbar last week, but it doesn’t take much motivation when the Vikings know who’s next on the slate as they resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play for the remainder of the season.
Hamilton Township.
The Rangers handed the Vikings their lone setback of the league season last year, 9-8, and forced the blue-and-gold to share the league crown with Bloom-Carroll, despite the Vikings routing the Bulldogs 35-10.
“It’s a series that just seems to go back-and-forth. If we beat them one year, then they get us the next and vice versa,” Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said. “It’s a series that has had a lot on the line in the past and again this season since Hamilton Township and us are in league title contention.”
Hamilton Township (3-3, 2-1) is coming off a 47-6 rout last week against Fairfield Union, which included leading 33-0 at intermission.
The Rangers held the Falcons to an anemic 116 yards of total offense, 104 of which came on the ground.
“They have an aggressive defense that likes to blitz a lot and use their athleticism,” Weber said. “They also have some linebackers who are the size of defensive linemen, but very athletic. It’s going to be a hard hitting game both ways.”
Hamilton Township accumulated 314 yards of total offense with a balanced effort of 163 on the ground and another 151 through the air.
Quarterback Brock McGuire completed 9 of 19 passes for a pair of touchdowns and Aamen Watson had a 76-yard tote to the house.
“Hamilton Township is coming in with some confidence and they have a nice group of athletic running backs, wide receivers and use two different quarterbacks. We have to be on our toes defensively,” Weber said. “Last year, we were coming off Bexley and when you play a slow team it makes you slow for the following week.
“We’re coming off playing a pretty fast Dunbar team last year, so I feel that’s sped us up and helped prepare our kids for Hamilton Township.”
Teays Valley (4-2, 2-0) will look to shore up its play after committing 70 yards in penalties a week ago, having its first two punts travel a combined 12 yards and having all 177 yards of total offense on the ground.
“We’re working on cleaning up some of the mistakes last week and making sure we are paying attention to detail,” Weber said. “I felt our kids competed hard and we adjusted to Dunbar’s speed after a quarter, but it was hard spotting them a 14-0 lead.”
The Vikings are scoring 27 points per game and allowing 18 points, while the Rangers are averaging 23 points per outing and yielding 23.7 points.