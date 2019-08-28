Teays Valley rolled to an early lead and continued to add insurance in the second half on Wednesday to claim an 8-0 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Logan Elm.
The Vikings scored their first goal of the night when Zach Snyder connected at the 10-minute mark in the first half. Eight minutes later, Chase Young hit a line drive that the keeper wasn’t able to handle to give the Vikings their second goal.
Young struck again with 13 minutes left in the first half off of a long pass from Parker Hamilton, and the Vikings went into halftime with a 3-0 lead.
In the second half, Bishoy Mouris scored from the middle of the field to make the score 4-0.
Just past the halfway point, Zach Cline scored twice in a 16 second span to make the score 6-0. It was Young, again, who deposited the last of his three goals of the night into the back of the net. Young later fed Dallas Moore for the final tally of the night.
The Braves recorded six saves on the night, while the Vikings had zero.
In the JV game, the Vikings prevailed 10-0.
The Vikings (3-1, 1-0) next host Liberty Union, while the Braves (1-3, 0-1) will travel to Bloom-Carroll. Both games are Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bloom-Carroll 4,
Teays Valley 0
The Vikings opened up the MSL-Buckeye slate on Wednesday by dropping a 4-0 decision to visiting Bloom-Carroll.
“We’re very proud of our overall effort tonight and how hard we fought as a team,” Teays Valley coach Jason Herbert said. “We stayed pretty organized and showed a lot of toughness for such a young team.”
In the ninth minute, Kaylee Strayer found the back of the net beating TV goalkeeper Morgan Nutter to give the Bulldogs the early lead 1-0.
The Vikings dug in, however, and fought back as they were able to put together a solid performance throughout the rest of the half as the halftime score stood at 1-0.
Teays Valley held strong to start the second half behind strong play from Nutter, Aly Williard and Jozie Hammond as they continued to battle.
The Bulldogs eventually capitalized in the 59th minute when Jordyn Adams scored.
In the 68th minute, Bloom-Carroll scored twice in the span of one minute to make the final 4-0.
Nutter finished with 10 saves in goals for the Vikings (1-1, 0-1), who travel to Fairfield Union on Saturday.
Circleville 1,
Liberty Union 1
Nilyn Cockerham scored off an assist from Presley Coyan to help Circleville tie visiting Liberty Union in its MSL-Buckeye opener on Wednesday.
Abby Dengler made eight saves for the Tigers (1-2-1), who travel to Westfall today for a non-league match.