Teays Valley notched a 1-0 win Wednesday night over visiting Hamilton Township in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match.
The game remained scoreless until 11 minutes into the second half when junior Dallas Moore played a pass to Chase Young. The junior squared to the goal and deftly placed a shot passed the Hamilton Township keeper giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
It would be the only goal of the night for Teays Valley, but it would be all that they needed to record their seventh shutout of the season.
Defensively, senior goalkeeper Mason Koch returned to action after dislocating his knee cap on Saturday to record one save, while the defensive line of Parker Hamilton, Caden Hossfeld, John Stiver and Drew Dean kept the Rangers from mounting any attacks.
The Vikings (8-5-1, 4-1-1) conclude league play for the season on Wednesday when they travel to Fairfield Union.
Circleville 2,
Logan Elm 1
Wil Bullock scored what turned out to be the match-winning goal off a long free kick on Wednesday to lead Circleville to a 2-1 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Logan Elm.
Skylar Mitchell scored the first goal for the Tigers off an assist by Bullock.
Max Brooks had a pair of saves for the Tigers, who continue league play on Saturday when they host Hamilton Township.
Girls Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek 6,
Circleville 2
Nilyn Cockerham scored a pair of goals on Wednesday for Circleville in a 6-2 MSL-Buckeye loss to host Amanda-Clearcreek.
Makayla Coyan and Sabrena Funk each had an assist.
Abby Dengler made eight saves for the Tigers, who host Jackson on Wednesday night in their regular-season finale.