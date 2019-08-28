ASHVILLE — Since Mark Weber took the helm of the Teays Valley football program back in 2014, the Vikings have been firmly in charge of the Mid-State League Buckeye Division, winning four out of the last five league championships.
During that streak, the Vikings have become known for Weber’s desire to pound the football — they kept the ball on the ground approximately 77 percent of the time last year — along with the calling card of a hard-hitting defense.
The Vikings’ defense last season was historic by program standards, allowing just 5.4 points per game. The unit also posted five shutouts.
“That’s what we’ve instilled in our kids starting Day 1 when I took over the program,” Weber said. “We’re going to be known for our blocking, our tackling and not shying away from contact. We want to hit and hit hard.
“When you have wide receivers who are willing to block for our running game and put team ahead of me, that’s when you know you have something.”
The Vikings also made the playoffs in Weber’s first two seasons in charge, but have failed to advance to the postseason over the last three years, despite posting a record of 15-5 over the last two seasons. Part of that can be attributed to being Division II and playing smaller schools once the Vikings reach league play, which carry fewer points, along with many of those programs struggling to reach the winning column on a consistent basis.
The seven teams the Vikings defeated last season combined for a record of just 23-47, as they finished 15th in Division II, Region 8. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the postseason.
With the MSL doing away with a cross-divisional game between the Ohio and Buckeye divisions, the Vikings moved on from playing Bexley, which won just one game over the last two seasons, and picked up Dayton Dunbar, a Division III school which went 6-4 last year.
“Kids want to play good teams and in exciting atmospheres,” Weber said. “Playing Dunbar is obviously down the road and we have to worry about Chillicothe and several other teams before we get to them, but we know Dunbar is going to be an athletic team that’s battle tested.”
Offense
Senior quarterback Tristan McDanel returns to guide the offense for a second consecutive season after rushing for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, along with completing 55 of 114 passes for 1,095 yards and nine more scores.
“Tristan is the kid we look to get those tough yards and he’s one of the toughest kids on the team,” Weber said. “He’s a selfless kid, a team captain and he’s going to do what’s best for the team.
“We want him to take another step in managing the game and reading defenses, along with being clean turnover-wise.”
An injury to Josiah Roese (36 carries for 346 yards and four touchdowns) has slowed the senior running back during the preseason. Juniors Chance Littler and Landon Brown are competing for touches at tailback and Weber expects senior Gage Weiler and junior Hunter Young to play fullback.
“Our kids in the mix there aren’t flashy, which fits the definition of our football team, but they’re all hard working kids who can block when called upon and can carry the football when called upon to get five-to-six yards a pop,” Weber said.
Seniors Dale Hubbard (four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown) and Clayton Knox and junior Camden Primmer will play wide receiver.
“Dale qualified for the 100 and 200 in the state track meet, so we know he can fly,” Weber said. “We like our athletic ability out there and feel like we have kids who can make some plays.”
Senior Kade Kirkpatrick returns to play center and senior Lucas Breniser is back to play one of the tackle spots. Sophomore A.J. Moniaci is slated to play left guard, sophomore Evan McKenzie will play right guard and juniors Zion Bowling and Nathan James are slated to each see time at the other tackle spot. Junior Eli Burgett should play tight end.
“This is one of the younger lines we’ve had in a few years, so there is a little more of a learning curve with our kids who will be stepping up to start or contribute coming off the bench,” Weber said. “These kids are tough, gritty and they’re one of the more selfless groups I’ve had here at Teays Valley.”
The Vikings ranked second in the MSL-Buckeye in scoring last year, averaging 31 points per game.
Defense
Along with setting a program-record for fewest points allowed, the Vikings also had the top defense in the league a season ago.
Bowling (57, tackles, including 17 for loss, and 8.5 sacks) and Burgett are slated to play at the pair of end positions, with Breniser and Young holding down tackle. The Vikings can also rotate in James and Moniaci.
Weiler (51 tackles, including 16 for loss, and 4.5 sacks) and junior Jeremiah Thompson will help to lead the way at linebacker, with senior Mike Struckman and Hubbard (37 tackles, including 11 for loss, and two interceptions) also helping out.
Senior Riely Weiss, who led the Vikings a season ago with 81 tackles in addition to a pair of interceptions, helps lead a secondary that will also utilize Primmer, Brown and Knox at corner, and sophomore Peyton Weiler and junior Sam Speakman at safety.
“We have about six starters back on each side of the ball, so the kids we have coming back on defense have confidence coming off the season we had last year, but this is a new season and we need to continue and work very hard and be very fundamentally sound,” Weber said. “We’re very simple with what we do on defense, so often times teams probably know what’s coming, but it’s something we really work on and our kids are pretty solid with correct alignment, protecting their gap, pursuing the football and making plays.”
Special teams
Freshman Kyle Clifton will handle place-kicking duties and sophomore Reese Sauerbrun is slated to punt.
“That’s another area where we’re young, and we’ll see how things go when special teams become live since they aren’t in scrimmages,” Weber said. “We like what we see so far out of Reese and Kyle with their leg strength.”