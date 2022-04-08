CARROLL — The Vikings claimed high placements as teams from both the boys and the girls in their away quad-meet at Bloom-Carroll High School on Tuesday, April 5.
The boys braved the elements and came in second at Bloom-Carroll High School, falling to the Bulldogs 72-42, but defeating both Fairfield Christian Academy and Circleville, 42-14 and 42-7, respectively.
The team was led by the performance of Troy Bellisari, who won the long jump with a jump of 18’3.25 and who also led off the winning 4x100-meter relay (Bellisari, Robert Scott, Griffin Gray, and Richard Odum), with a time of 45.81.
Other performances of note include Dominic Doan, who won the high jump at 5’8; and Joey Williams, who ran a season’s best 10:39 to win the 3,200-meter run.
The girls’ varsity track and field team was victorious Tuesday night, as they led all teams in scoring at the Bloom-Carroll meet, scoring 48 points to Bloom-Carroll’s 42, Circleville’s 30 and Fairfield Christian Academy’s 16.
The team had strong performances in the field events as Lauren Sharrock won the long jump with a leap of 15’5.25”, Shae Shackleford won the high jump with a clearing height of 4’10” and Lily Purdon won the shot put with a throw of 30’7.5.
Lindsey Triplett also had a major contribution to the victory, with her win in the 3,200-meter at a time of 12:52.84.
Results
Boys’ high jump
Hayden Hodges: 5’0”, T-6; Luke Fleming: 5’0”, T-6; Dominic Doan: 5’8”, event champion.
Girls’ shot put
Ema Hamilton: 21’9” (PR); Juliana Roberts: 22’4” (PR); Jayden Hanrahan-Bruce: 23’5” (PR); Madison Burriss: 26’8” (PR), second; Lily Purdon: 30’7.5”, event winner.
Boys’ shot put
Tucker Woods: 28’1”; Dom Whittredge: 30’11” (PR), 10th; Payton Conrad: 33’0”, eighth; Tristian Graham: 36’10”, fourth.
Girls’ 300 hurdles
Kassidy Lange: 59.37; Sophia Seymour: 57.15 (PR); Denajah Smith: 53.36 (PR), fifth (12th Teays Valley All-Time); Taylor Spires: 53.18, fourth; Natalie Newton: 52.66, third.
Boys’ 300 hurdles
Morgan Sark: 55.81 (PR); Peter Kale: 53.21 (PR); Luke Fleming: 49.05; Drew Moore: 46.85 (PR), third.
Girls’ 400 meters
Kiera Scott: 1:15.47; Aleah Gilliland: 1:13.62, eighth; Jill Lockard: 1:08.99, fourth.
Boys’ 400 meters
Isaiah Matney: 1:11.03 (PR); Conner Davis: 1:04.52 (PR); Caiden Sanders: 1:00.90 (PR); Hayden Hodges: 59.58, ninth; Dominic Doan: 57.50, sixth (PR).
Girls’ 200 meters
Haley Fout: 39.19 (PR); Avory Greth: 35.90 (PR); Charisma Roberts: 35.35 (PR); Lauren Hodges: 33.87 (PR); Talia Darnell: 33.71; Katie Reynard: 33.60 (PR); Brooklyn O’Byrne: 33.48 (PR); Bridget Hartley: 32.99; Lily McDonald: 32.91 (PR); Sonia Olivella Prats: 31.95 (PR), 22nd; Emma Cannady, 31.57 (PR), 15th; Reagan Hill: 31.52 (PR), 14th; Avery Sopko: 31.31 (PR), 12th; Lauren Sharrock: 30.34 (PR), ninth; Kate Ridley: 30.13 (PR), eighth.
Boys’ 200 meters
Wyatt Rathgaber: 30.28; Timothy Salyers: 29.81 (PR); Mason Holbein: 29.05 (PR); Zach Hill: 28.03 (PR); TJ Kuhlwein: 28.01 (PR); Xander Baumann: 27.98 (PR); Brodi Boardman: 27.70 (PR); Davin Bullock: 27.59 (PR); Curtis Hix: 27.40 (PR); Skyelar Jones: 27.39 (PR); Brandon Searles: 26.10 (PR), 17th; Griffin Gray: 25.77 (PR), 14th; Jackson Perry: 25.10 (PR), ninth; Richard Odum: 24.49, fourth; Robbie Scott: 24.35, second.
Girls’ 3,200 meters
Wylee Whittredge: 16:50.27 (PR); Jenna Lathem: 14:19.53 (SR); Iva O’Dell: 14:19.47 (PR), seventh; Lindsay Triplett: 12:52.84 (PR), event winner.
Boys’ 3,200 meters
Luis Madsen: 14:22.01 (PR); Corey Taylor: 13:22.49 (PR); Kyle Yarnell: 12:52.84 (PR); Drew Thanasack: 12:18.63 (PR); Simon Lupfer: 11:51.18 (PR); Connor Dean: 11:44.13 (PR), 12th; Owen Hoffhines: 11:10.44 (PR), ninth; Nick Watkins: 11:04.52 (PR), sixth; Jerry O’Dell: 10:54.90, fourth; Joey Williams: 10:39.48, event winner.
Girls’ 4x100}
Teays Valley A (Denajah Smith, Allison Kirk, Kate Ridley, Shae Shackleford): 54.67, second; Teays Valley B (Gabby Park, Kaitlyn Stiffler, Olivia Knox, Sydne Jones): 55.36, third.
Boys’ 4x100
Teays Valley A (Troy Bellisari, Robbie Scott, Griffon Gray, Richard Odum): 45.81, event winner; Teays Valley B (Xander Baumann, Davin Bullock, Jackson Perry, Brodi Boardman): 50.88, fifth.
Girls’ 4x400
Teays Valley A (Kaitlyn Stiffler, Jill Lockard, Sophia Seymour, Taylor Spires): 4:38.07, third; Teays Valley B (Kassidy Lange, Kiera Scott, Kate Ridley, Lily McDonald): 5:00.11, sixth.
Boys’ 4x400
Teays Valley A (Caiden Sanders, Hayden Hodges, Eli Tan, Brandon Searles): 3:58.98, fourth; Teays Valley B (Curtis Hix, Zach Hill, Drew Moore, Peter Kale): 4:12.85, sixth.
Boys’ long jump
Isaiah Dalton: 14’1”, fifth (W); Evan Maynard: 15’1”, fourth (W); Jayden Woods: 15’2”, third (W); Cam Newton: 15’5.5”, event winner (E).
Girls’ long jump
Katy Zang: 11’9”, fifth (W); Raelynn McGrath: 12’1”, fourth (W); Lydia Huntley: 12’7”, second (E).