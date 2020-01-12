With the defensive struggles that have plagued Teays Valley through the first half of the season, coach Brian Barnett was pleased with the way his team defended Hamilton Township standout Marquis Moore on Saturday in a 75-53 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over the host Rangers.
While Moore finished with a game-high 24 points, the Vikings were able to contain him to 12 in the first three quarters that allowed them to seize control of the game.
"Trey Purdon and Riely Weiss did a nice job guarding Marquis," Barnett said. "Cody Kennedy also came off the bench and gave us a spark defensively that was also important."
The Vikings opened up a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and then used 10 points by Clayton Knox to help fuel a 20-point second period and take a 35-24 advantage into the break.
"Clayton did an excellent job of attacking the basket and that caused Hamilton Township a lot of problems," Barnett said.
The Vikings put away the game with a 21-11 third quarter, powered in part by Adam Benschoter scoring seven points and Trey Purdon hauling down two of his six offensive rebounds.
"Adam had a solid game on the offensive end and was consistent over the first three quarters," Barnett said. "Trey deserves a lot of credit, as well, because he was very solid on the offensive glass and gave us some second chances. Eli Burgett also came in and gave us some solid minutes in the post."
Knox paced the Vikings with 19 points, Benschoter accounted for 16, Camden Primmer had nine and Weiss chipped in seven.
"Riely did a great job of getting us into our offense and getting us out in transition," Barnett said. "His speed and quickness caused a lot of problems for Hamilton Township. "Overall, I felt we were very patient and did a nice job of taking care of the basketball.
"I think as we continue through the season that our execution and understanding of the offense will only get better."
The Vikings (4-6, 3-3) snapped their six-game skid with the victory and are slated to travel to Lancaster on Tuesday for a non-league game.
Girls Basketball
Dublin Coffman 67,
Teays Valley 54
Dublin Coffman opened the second half on a 24-15 run on Saturday on its way to a 67-54 non-league win over host Teays Valley.
The Vikings played a virtual even first half with the unbeaten Rocks and trailed just 30-28 at intermission.
Ashley Deweese accounted for 18 points, Megan Bush tallied 17 and Jenna Horsley added nine for the Vikings.
Tessa Grady poured in a game-high 22 points for the Rocks (13-0).
The Vikings (4-10) resume league play on Tuesday when they travel to Liberty Union.
New Hope 63,
Horizon Science 35
New Hope dominated the first half on Saturday on its way to a 63-35 win over visiting Horizon Science.
The Statesmen opened the game on a 20-5 run, with seven players taking part in the scoring. Eden Leist led the charge with five points and Maren McAllister added a pair of baskets.
New Hope extended its lead to 32-7 at halftime, with McAllister depositing five more points in the second quarter.
McCallister led all scorers with 17 points, Jenna Tripp accounted for 14, Alyssa Conrad had nine and Leist chipped in eight.