CIRCLEVILLE — While Teays Valley stays undefeated, Logan Elm and Circleville suffered their first losses following Friday night’s action.
Teays Valley 23, Ashland 21
Teays Valley started with the ball to begin the game against the Arrows starting with the ball on their own 25-yard line. After both offenses exchanged possession, the Vikings found themselves in field goal rage claiming the lead with three minutes to go.
Into the second quarter, the Vikings increased their lead with a passing touchdown plus a field goal. At the halfway point, Ashland was able to secure a touchdown of their own putting the score at 13-7.
With Ashland receiving in the second half, their offensive trip was short lived after the Arrows committed an interception putting the game in control of the Vikings. With around three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Vikings added a rushing touchdown putting their lead at 20-7 after a successful PAT.
The Arrows did not stay quite however, scoring a six-yard run after a solid kickoff return a few plays prior. Connecting on the PAT, Ashland stilled trailed 14-20 with around two minutes left in the third.
Kicking back to the Vikings, Ashland recovered a loose ball recovered at Teays Valley’s 27-yard line.
In a game where both defenses stayed vigilant, the Vikings returned the favor intercepting an Arrow pass putting the ball near their 35-yard line.
But the change in field personnel did not stop there. With under a minute to go in the third quarter, the Arrows intercepted the ball with eyes now on Ashland’s offense to finally secure to a score.
The Vikings’ defense forced a fourth down taking the ball back on offense on their own five-yard line in the initial minutes of the fourth quarter.
Near the four-minute mark, Teays Valley added another field goal to cushion their lead. Following the kickoff, a 60-yard Arrow touchdown through the air would put the lead within reach for the home team once again.
Teays Valley’s offense would once again come up short being force to punt on fourth down giving Ashland once last shot to take the win.
Exhausting the clock, the Vikings would hold the Arrows to a fourth down turnover claiming the win on the road with the final score 23-21.
Circleville 0, Heath 45
Circleville’s first loss of the season started with the Bulldogs kicking off to the Tigers. However, it was Heath who scored after a change in possession. The Bulldogs scored through the air followed up by a two-point conversion taking the lead at 8-0.
Getting the ball back, the Tigers gave up a losse ball as the Bulldogs took over possession on Circleville’s eight-yard line — Heath scoring a passing touchdown increasing the lead to 14-0.
At the conclusion of the first quarter, the Bulldogs mustered a 24-point lead as the Tigers hoped to correct past mistakes.
However, the Tigers’ offense would once again come up empty handed with no points scored in the second quarter — Bulldogs increase their lead to 45-0 entering halftime.
Neither offense scored in the second half of play Friday night. At the end of regulation, the Bulldogs claimed the home victory by a score of 45-0.
Logan Elm 0, Zane Trace 40
The Logan Elm Braves also suffered a large deficit loss Friday night being shut out by the Zane Trace Pioneers on the road.
The Pioneers mounted a 27-point offensive attack once the end of the first half hit. Already in a commanding position, Zane Trace continued to add point in the third (7) and in the fourth (6) claiming the win with the final score 40-0.