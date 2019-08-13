Teays Valley opened the season on Monday with a 5-0 win over former Mid-State League Buckeye Division rival and host Canal Winchester.
The TV first doubles team of Brook Crosby and Sarah Vaughn turned in a 6-1 and 6-0 win over Grace Terflinger and Gabbie Barringer. The TV second doubles tandem of Mallory Spangler and Midori Zimmerman dispatched Shannon Saymour and Lauren Snider 6-0 and 6-2.
Teays Valley’s Lacey Urban prevailed 6-1 and 6-3 at first singles over Erin Duckworth, TV teammate Lexy Urban outlasted Ellie Stedman 6-0, 2-6 and 1-0 (9) at second singles and Kassidy Coey blanked Canal Winchester’s Alianya Runyon 6-0 and 6-0 at third singles.