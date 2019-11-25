The Teays Valley Vikings opened their swim season at the Ross County YMCA on Monday night. The boys and girls teams both finished in second place behind Chillicothe but ahead of third place Zane Trace.
GIRLS
Logan Fields – 1st in the 100 Breast (1:24) and 2nd in the 50 Free (28.82)
Cj Arledge – 2nd in the 100 Fly (1:21) and 2nd in the 100 Back (1:18)
Martha McAllister – 2nd in the 200 Free (3:07) and 5th in the 100 Free (1:30)
Julie Chabot – 3rd in the 500 Free (7:55) and 4th in the 100 Breast (1:49)
Emma Ashcraft – 3rd in the 100 Free (1:09) and 4th in the 200 IM (3:09)
Taylor Barrick – 4th in the 100 Fly (1:38) and 4th in the 100 Back (1:31)
Cassie Feyh – 5th in the 50 Free (37.61)
The 200 Medley Relay team placed 2nd (2:18)
The 200 Free Relay team came in 4th (2:29)
The 400 Free Relay team finished 2nd (4:44)
BOYS
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 100 Free (54.48) and 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:11)
Ayden Gillilan – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:39) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:20)
Mason Koch – 2nd in the 100 Back (1:16) and 3rd in the 50 Free (28.97)
Nate Reynard – 2nd in the 200 IM (2:46) and 3rd in the 100 Back (1:17)
Harrison Mohr – 2nd in the 500 Free (7:37) and 4th in the 50 Free (30.53)
Nathan Chapman – 4th in the 500 Free (8:14) and 4th in the 100 Breast (1:42)
Noah Brister – 4th in the 200 Free (2:55) and 4th in the 100 Free (1:15)
The 200 Medley Relay team placed 2nd (2:05)
The 200 Free Relay team came in 4th (2:21)
The 400 Free Relay teams finished 2nd (4:14) and 3rd (5:41)