ASHVILLE — In a non-league contest, the Logan Chieftain suffered a run-rule loss to the Teays Valley Vikings after Viking hitters collected 10 runs in one inning to seal a 18-5 victory at home Tuesday evening.
The visiting Chieftains were able to get on the board quickly at the top of the first inning Tuesday scoring one run. Their lead would be short lived as the Vikings scored a pair of runs at the bottom of the inning.
Teays Valley would get on the board first on a double by No. 28 Adam Trisler along with a fielder’s choice by No. 8 Grant Sherman in the first inning.
After going scoreless at the top of the second, the Logan Chieftains struggled mightily on defense as the Vikings went on a 10-run pillage at the bottom of the inning.
Teays Valley seemingly secured a team victory in the second inning thanks to singles by No. 23 Landon Brent, Sherman and No. 30 Cole McDorman. During the second inning, Vikings’ No. 20 Brandon Smith and McDorman also walked during the inning.
Both teams performed equally in the third inning scoring two runs apiece.
Logan was able to score in the third thanks to Chieftains’ No. 19 Dalton Brooks doubling on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs. Teays Valley answered the Chieftain call when No. 34 Connor Russell singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run, along with Smith’s sac fly, also scoring one run.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Vikings continued the strong performance on offense with another four runs scored.
The Chieftains grab two last runs at the top of the fifth inning prior to the game being decided due to a run — final score of the contest was 18-5, Vikings’ victory. Both teams recorded eight hits at the dish with Logan committing three team errors compared to Teays Valley’s two.
Claiming victory on the hill for the Vikings, No. 46 Matthew Farmer allowing three runs on five hits while pitching for four innings — striking out three and walking zero. Vikings’ No. 22 Landon Guisinger threw as relief, pitching for one inning coming out of the bullpen.
Farmer contributed on the offensive end as well, tallying a grand slam to solidify a team win at home.
Logan’s No. 18 Simon Pierce pitched for three innings — allowing 12 runs on six hits, striking out two and walking four — before being relieved by No. 9 Bobby Bauers. In one inning, Bauers allowed six runs on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Next on tap for the Vikings, the varsity team is scheduled to compete against league opponent Liberty Union at 5:15 p.m. Friday at home in Ashville.
For Logan, the team from Hocking County will play a non-league game against Marrietta Monday evening at home in Logan.