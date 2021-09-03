LANCASTER — Members of the Mid-State League competed in the third conference tournament this season Thursday evening with the Vikings taking first place.
Teays Valley took the top spot Thursday combining for an overall score of 343 with James Bush (83) leading the way for the Vikings as their best golfer. Contributing to the team’s first place finish included Vance Hanger (84), JD Lathem (87), Eli Gregg (89), Danny Crane (92) and Nate Conkel (100).
Fairfield Union took second in the tournament with a score of 357 followed by the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs who combined for 371 to take third.
Circleville took fourth in a close contest combining for 376. Jack Holcomb shot for a team low of 79 while also taking the title of medalist as the tournament’s best golfer Thursday. Other contributors for the Tigers included Todd Keller (96), Garrett Brooks (100), Michael Fernandez (101), Avery Ferrell (101) and Reid Seimetz (114).
Cross-town rival to the Tigers; the Logan Elm Braves claimed fifth place with just one point separating them from the Tigers (377). Grant Cline (86) tied with Dilon Riffle (86) as the team’s best golfers while also being contributed by Will Higginbothem (96), Graham Williams (109), Jake Whited (115) and Peter Brockman (115).
The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces came in at sixth place with a combined 419 score with Landon Horn (90) claiming the be the team’s best golfer. The team’s final placing was contributed by Darren Hunter (99), Evan Milless (111) and Peter Brockman (119).
Liberty Union scored a total of 421 taking seventh place while the Hamilton Township Rangers ended with no team score accounted for.
Standing for the local MSL members schools are as follows:
Teays Valley Vikings (17-2)
Circleville Tigers (10-9)
Logan Elm Braves (9-19)
Amanda-Clearcreek Aces (3-16)