ASHVILLE — Teays Valley’s Traditional Competition Team took first place in a virtual tournament which happened just last weekend. Now, after a successful performance, the team waits to hear if it’s invited to dance at State.
The Ohio High School Cheerleading Coaches Association assisted organizing a virtual Best in The State competition. Throughout the Ohio cheerleading landscape, teams took time to practice, record and submit their best routines.
Last weekend, Teays Valley High School’s competition squad took first place in the virtual cheerleading competition. The event sponsored by the state coaches association took all submitted videos from all participants and tallied the total scores on Sunday evening, according to the high school.
The Lady Viking squad competed in Division 2 Building which also included the Yellow Jackets of Perrysburg High School and the Tigers of Marietta High School. The competition over the weekend featured
The Lady Vikings’ routine included two feet 30 inches of stunting, tumbling, a sideline, a cheer and a dance.
Next, the competition cheer team awaits its results of the virtual Ohio High School Athletic Association Regional competition. The squad may have a chance to advance to the state tournament, pending the results.