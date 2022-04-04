UPPER ARLINGTON — In Teays Valley's attendance at the Upper Arlington Invitational, facing Upper Arlington, Central Crossing, Licking Heights, and Marysville, the Vikings made strides in high placements on Saturday.
Overall, the boys places 10th and the girls stood on the podium in third place as teams.
Conner Dean was named the boys' MVP, and he was key in the 4x800-meter relay race.
Dean ran down the third leg from La Salle in the 4x4, helping the Vikings' team grab a seventh-place finish.
For the girls, Taylor Spires was named invitational co-MVP. She took home two third-place finished on Saturday, both as a 300 hurler and as a member of TV's 4x200-meter relay team.
Spires rand a strong third leg in the girls' 4x400-meter relay race.
Also being named co-MVP was Ryleigh McCoy. Her winning stats come in bulk with a time of 11:30 for the 200-meter race, a qualifying time; 1:00 time in the third leg of the 4x200, gaining third place; a 2:00 time in the 400 (1:03.27), gaining fourth place; a 3:00 time in the 200 (28.70) for eighth; and a 4:00 time in the anchors 4x400 for fourth place
Natalie Newton also took home a second-place medal in both of her events, long jump and pole vault.
In her long-jump event, Newton gained the distance of 16 feet and five inches.
In her pole-vault event, she stretched to the height of 11 feet.