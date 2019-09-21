The Teays Valley girls won the Don Hardin Invitational in Heath on Saturday.
The Vikings topped the nine-school field with 42 points, followed by Heath (67) and Licking Heights (83).
Leading runners for the Vikings included Megan Bush (third, 20:06.7); Karoline Pees (fifth, 20:43.2); Caroline Winter (11th, 21:45.3); Mikella Meddock (12th, 21:54.6) and Elise Pickett (19th, 22:12.9).
The Teays Valley boys finished third with 85 points.
The host Bulldogs finished first in the 11-school field with 29 points, followed by Licking Heights (74).
Top runners for the Vikings included Zach Hatfield (seventh, 17:18.6); Kyle Dennis (12th, 17:43.5); Carson Weiss (19th, 18:04.6); Jared Herrel (20th, 18:07.3) and Walker Branson (27th, 18:22.6).
Other county schools at Lancaster
The Circleville girls finished sixth on Saturday with 158 points in the Blue Division race at the Bob Reall Invitational in Lancaster.
Fairfield Union topped the nine-school field with 45 points, followed by Lakewood (85) and Sheridan (86).
Top runners for the Tigers included Lily Winter (18th, 22:51.9); Peyton Perini (26th, 23:21.7); Audrey Fausnaugh (38th, 24:51.4); Courtney Reid (43rd, 25:10.6) and Whitley Calder (64th, 27:08.8).
Logan Elm was ninth with 202 points.
Leading runners for the Braves were Emma Lands (fifth, 21:37.8); Tayla Tootle (56th, 26:17.3); Karlee Thomas (63rd, 27:01.2); Ally Cotton (75th, 28:25.1) and Kaleigh Spires (77th, 28:30.3).
Westfall didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Running for the Mustangs were Carmen Walters (62nd, 26:52.4); Kendra Lindsey (87th, 30:44.2) and Grace Johnson (96th, 35:35.7).
The Logan Elm boys finished seventh with 207 points.
Lakewood topped the 16-school Blue Division field with 57 points, followed by Waverly (81) and Trimble (113).
Leading runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (17th, 18:02.8); Konnor Starkey (39th, 18:54.0); Drew Tomlinson (45th, 19:02.7); Ian Shaeffer (53rd, 19:14.1) and Trace Smith (60th, 19:40.5).
Circleville was 13th with 319 points.
Top runners for the Tigers were Colton Pinkerton (third, 16:58.4); Kaleb Nungester (29th, 18:26.2); Eli Snyder (105th, 21:17.7); Trey Bigam (131st, 22:33.1) and Ayush Patel (134th, 22:46.7).
Kody Day (132nd, 22:37.8) ran for Westfall in the race.