The links at Turnberry Golf Club have always felt like a home away from home for the Teays Valley boys golf team.
And the tradition held true on Saturday.
The Vikings won the second league match of the season with a 334 and took sole possession of first in the league, thanks in part to Bloom-Carroll finishing second with 350 and Fairfield Union, which won the first league match of the season, following in third in 364.
"I felt that we played consistent in the match as a team," Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. "This might have been our best team effort, even though it is not our lowest team score.
"As a program we seem to always play well at Turnberry."
Ayden Gillilan dominated the field in claiming medalist honors with a round of 72. Liberty Union's Nick Congrove followed in a distant second with a scorecard of 82.
"Ayden was really good and Turnberry is one of his favorite courses," Barnett said. "He plays a lot of summer tournaments there.
"Ayden has put a tremendous amount of time and effort into his golf game and now he is seeing the results of all those hours on the range and at the golf course. Very proud of his play so far this season."
Adam Benschoter followed Gillilan for the Vikings with an 84, and Kyle Wingo and Eli Rings each shot an 89. Also playing for the Vikings were J.D. Lathem (90) and Danny Crane (95).
"I felt that Adam Benschoter played a real solid round," Barnett said. "Adam has been struggling a little lately. We have been working on the range hard all week and based on this round I think he is ready to have a great second half of the season."
Logan Elm finished in fourth with 382.
Jaren Stover paced the Braves with 89, followed by Dilon Riffle (94), Colton Mace (99) and Avery Clouse (100). Also playing for the Braves were Luke Baldwin (102) and Ryan Kraft (103).
Circleville followed in fifth with 392.
Drew Meadows led the way with 90, followed by Austin Hulse (91), Wyatt Allison (95) and Todd Keller (116). Also playing for the Tigers were Garrett Brooks (119) and Alex Turnbull (121).
Amanda-Clearcreek finished in seventh with 445.
Forrest Doersam turned in a round of 94, followed by Darren Hunter (95), Landon Horn (103) and Casey Andrix (153).
Teays Valley will enter the third of four league matches on Sept. 5 with a record of 11-1, while being closely pursued by Fairfield Union (10-2) and Bloom-Carroll (9-3). Fairfield Union and Teays Valley have shared the last two league championships.
"I am happy that we are starting to level out as a team and become real consistent," Barnett said. "Avoiding the big number is something we talk about all the time. Although 334 is a good score, I know this team is able to get into the 320's or lower.
"Looking down the road a ways, we are going to need to be in the 320's or lower in order to advance to the district tournament. But before we think about that we need to continue our solid play for the next two league matches."