Teays Valley advanced five wrestlers to the championship round and won three weight classes on Saturday on its way to finishing second at the Hilliard Bradley Invitational.
Lancaster topped the eight-school field, followed by Teays Valley and Mount Vernon.
“It was a good team effort, getting five to the championship round, having a few third-place finishes and 12 of the 14 kids we took won at least one match,” Teays Valley coach Todd Nace said.
Gunner Havens (106), Liam Wilson (195) and Joey Thurston (285) all won their respective weight class.
“We had two freshmen as bookends there, and that was a big deal,” Nace said. “This was Joey’s first time at heavyweight and he beat a solid kid from Pickerington Central on his way to winning. Gunner just dominated the whole day and looked pretty good.
“Liam went right through his pool and then got a nice win over a kid from Mount Vernon. He turned him and pinned him in the final.”
Zander Graham (126) and Hunter Young (182) both placed second.
The Vikings travel to Mount Vernon on Wednesday for a dual and then host their annual dual meet on Saturday morning in the auxiliary gym.
Braves take ninth at Central Crossing
Logan Elm finished ninth out of 18 teams on Saturday at the Central Crossing Comet Classic.
Luke Linton won his weight class at 170 and Dylan Hartranft finished finished third at 138.
Mustangs in Cincy metro
Westfall finished 11th out of 18 teams on Saturday with 70.5 points in the Fairfield Invitational.
Upper Arlington topped the heavy Division I field with 219.5 points, followed by Fairfield (180.5) and Campbell County (Ky.) with 160.
Chanston Moll finished second at 126 pounds, falling to Princeton’s Josue Dawson in the championship match.
Josey Kelly won the third-place match at 182 pounds with a 4-3 decision over Kings’ Trent Benson.
Aces finish 14th
Amanda-Clearcreek tied Alexander for 14th place on Saturday with 64 points in the Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational at Nelsonville-York.
Legacy Christian took top-billing in the 24-school field with 227 points, followed by Jackson (190) and Athens (156).
Seth Hoffman won the third-place match at 285 pounds by pin in 2:26 over Maysville’s Gauge Samson.