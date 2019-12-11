The Teays Valley swim teams traveled to the Columbus Aquatic Center on Wednesday for a tri-meet with Grandview Heights and Northridge. The boys finished second behind Northridge and the girls finished third.
Girls Results
CJ Arledge – 1st in the 100 Fly (1:17) and 3rd in the 200 Free (2:25)
Logan Fields – 1st in the 100 Breast (1:24) and 4th in the 100 Free (1:05)
Emma Ashcraft – 3rd in the 100 Back (1:19) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:57)
Martha McAllister – 4th in the 500 Free (8:34) and 8th in the 50 Free (37.45)
Taylor Barrick – 5th in the 100 Back (1:37) and 6th in the 200 IM (3:13)
Isabella Crego – 9th in the 50 Free (40.81)
Cassie Feyh – 8th in the 100 Free (1:24)
200 Medley Relay team of Ashcraft, Arledge, Fields and Barrick placed 2nd (2:21)
400 Free Relay team of Arledge, McAllister, Ashcraft and Fields came in 3rd (4:55)
200 Free Relay team of McAllister, Feyh, Crego and Barrick was 4th (2:36)
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 100 Breast (1:13) and 2nd in the 100 Free (54.49)
Ayden Gillilan – 2nd in the 500 Free (7:16) and 3rd in the 50 Free (27.41)
Mason Koch – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:15) and 4th in the 100 Fly (1:16)
Nate Reynard – 2nd in the 200 IM (2:41) and 5th in the 100 Breast (1:28)
Noah Brister – 4th in the 200 IM (3:16) and 8th in the 100 Free (1:08)
Harrison Mohr – 4th in the 500 Free (7:25)
Nathan Chapman – 5th in the 100 Back (1:56) and 6th in the 200 Free (3:00)
Bishoy Mouris – 6th in the 100 Back (1:59)
Dallas Moore – 8th in the 50 Free (29.48) and 9th in the 100 Free (1:10)
400 Free Relay team of Koch, Gillilan, Reynard and Hamilton came in 1st (4:08)
200 Medley Relay team of Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Gillilan placed 3rd (2:07) and the team of Mohr, Chapman, Brister and Mouris came in 5th (2:36)
200 Free Relay team of Mohr, Brister, Chapman and Moore was 4th (2:10)