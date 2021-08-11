WILLIAMSPORT — In preseason action, the Mid-State League held a tournament Tuesday morning at Crown Hill Golf Club. Following the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs in first place, Teays Valley took second with Circleville taking third, Logan Elm taking fourth and Amanda-Clearcreek in seventh.
In Buckeye Division play, Vikings’ James Bush and Vance Hanger tie for lowest team scores (86) with Eli Gregg shooting for 87, Danny Crane shooting 90, JD Lathem for 91 and Nate Conkel for 105 — team total amounted to 349 to take second place.
For the Circleville Tigers, their best golfer was Jack Holcomb who shot 79 in the team total of 357. Contributing to the third place standing was Garrett Brooks (90), Todd Keller (93), Michael Fernandez (95), Avery Ferrell (107) and Trevor Coleman (113).
Taking fourth place, the Logan Elm Braves’ best shooting came from Will Higinbotham who shot for 85 in the team’s 367 total. Contributing to the team score was Dilon Riffle (88), Grant Cline, (89), Bryce Baltzer (105), Graham Williams (113) and Clayton Lambert (117).
Taking last out of the seven teams participating, the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces totaled 451. Evan Milless was the team’s best golfer Tuesday shooting 102 with support by Darren Hunter (112), Landon Horn (118) and Peter Brockman (119).
In the conference’s first preseason tournament, Circleville’s Holcomb claimed to be the medalist on the day shooting the lowest for all competing golfers.