Ayden Gillilan tied for medalist honors on Tuesday in the eight-school Logan Elm Invitational held at Cooks Creek Golf Club.
The Teays Valley senior posted a round of 77, tying him with Gallia Academy’s Laith Hamid.
As a team, the Vikings won a tiebreaker with Mid-State League Buckeye Division rival Bloom-Carroll to finish third with a score of 336. Fairfield Union won the invitational with 330, followed by Gallia Academy with 333.
Gillilan was followed by Adam Benschoter (85), Kyle Wingo (86) and J.D. Lathem (88). Danny Crane’s scorecard of 89 won the fifth-score tiebreaker for the Vikings and Eli Gregg rounded out the blue-and-gold with a 99.
The host Braves placed fifth with 357.
Jaren Stover led the way with an 86, followed by Dilon Riffle (88), Avery Clouse (91) and Colton Mace (92). Also playing for the Braves were Luke Baldwin (96) and Ryan Kraft (102).
Circleville followed in sixth with 407.
Drew Meadows turned in a 95, and was followed by Wyatt Allison (99), Austin Hulse (103) and Todd Keller (110). Also playing for the Tigers was Shannon Smith (140).
Mustangs in SVC practice round
Westfall finished fifth out of seven schools on Tuesday in a practice round leading up to the first Scioto Valley Conference match of the season at Crown Hill Golf Club.
Piketon won the round with 171, followed by Unioto (197). Westfall scored 215.
Jack Latham turned in a nine-hole score of 43, followed by Parker Thornton (50), Hayden Ailing (54) and Josh Poole (68).
The conference opener is slated for Monday at Crown Hill.
Girls Golf
Vikings, Mustangs go 1-2 again
Meeting for the second time in five days, Teays Valley and Westfall again finished first and second and again were separated by just two strokes on Monday at the Westfall Invitational.
The Vikings topped the eight-school field at Crown Hill with 168, followed by the Mustangs (170) and Bloom-Carroll (183).
Westfall’s Maddi Shoults continued her torrid early season play by turning in a one-under-par 35 to take medalist honors in the nine-hole invitational.
The sophomore was followed by Ella Seeley (44), Emily Cook (45) and Elizabeth Hart (46). Also playing for the Mustangs were Maddy Cook (52) and Makayla Bryant (60).
Teays Valley 184,
Liberty Union 266
Teays Valley cruised to a Mid-State League Buckeye Division win on Tuesday over visiting Liberty Union at Foxfire Golf Club.
Brooke DeVolld and Caroline Chafin shared medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 42. Audrey Keplar shot 45 and Ashton Anderson carded 55. Also playing for the Vikings were Isabella Crego (56) and Hayley Babcock (68).
Fairfield Union 244,
Logan Elm 244
Fairfield Union won an MSL-Buckeye match over host Logan Elm on Tuesday on the fifth-score tiebreaker at Cooks Creek.
Olivia Huffman paced the Braves with a nine-hole score of 44, followed by Erica Dale (62), Gracieanne Gray (69) and Ellie Kidd (69). Also playing for the Braves was Elayna Locke (70).