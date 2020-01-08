Teays Valley traveled to the Gahanna YMCA to take on Gahanna and Dublin Jerome in a tri-meet. The Vikings boys and girls both finished third.
Girls Results
Logan Fields – 3rd in the 500 Free (6:15) and 6th in the 50 Free (30.56)
CJ Arledge –6th in the 100 Breast (1:22) and 10th in the 100 Free (1:06)
Emma Ashcraft – 8th in the 100 Fly (1:21) and 9th in the 200 Free (2:31)
Taylor Barrick – 8th in the 200 IM (3:08) and 11th in the 100 Back (1:36)
Martha McAllister – 10th in the 100 Fly (1:49) and 14th in the 50 Free (37.32)
200 Medley Relay – Ashcraft, Arledge, Fields and Barrick finished 5th (2:20)
200 Free Relay – Arledge, Isabella Crego, McAllister and Ashcraft came in 6th (2:19)
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 5th in the 200 Free (2:02) and 6th in the 100 Breast (1:13)
Harrison Mohr – 5th in the 500 Free (7:26) and 10th in the 50 Free (29.09)
Mason Koch – 7th in the 10 Back (1:15) and 8th in the 50 Free (27.26)
Nate Reynard – 7th in the 100 Fly (1:18) and 8th in the 200 IM (2:40)
Noah Brister – 8th in the 100 Fly (1:23) and 10th in the 200 Free (2:34)
Justin Ammeter – 8th in the 100 Free (1:35) and 15th in the 50 Free (33.57)
Dallas Moore – 9th in the 50 Free (28.80) and 11th in the 100 Free (1:08)
Bishoy Mouris – 13th in the 100 Free (1:23) and 14th in the 50 Free (33.25)
200 Medley Relay – Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Moore finished 5th (2:07)
400 Free Relay – Koch, Mohr, Reynard and Hamilton placed 5th (4:15)
200 Free Relay – Mohr, Mouris, Ammeter and Brister came in 6th (2:09)