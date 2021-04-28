LANCASTER — The Teays Valley Vikings boys’ tennis team collected another win in Lancaster Tuesday evening in what was a close overall match along with the overall score being tied up at two different points.
In the first match featured senior Viking Eli Burgett going up against Fisher Catholic’s Ben Shaw — the Irish-player won the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-2, tallying one match win for the Irish.
In the second match, Vikings’ Jack Kennedy took a forfeit for his team, putting the overall match back on an even level playing field — tied at 1-1.
In the third singles matchup, Owen Kennedy added another win for the Vikings, taking down Irish’s Dominic Blackstone in the first set, 6-0, and the second set, 6-2, putting the Vikings ahead — 2-1.
Moving onto the doubles matches, Fisher Catholic’s tandem of Eliot Boley and Sophie Shaw defeated Vikings’ Coen VanScoter and Meloy Samlow after two sets, 6-3 and 6-0, tying match wins again.
In the last double matchup, Teays Valley’s freshman duo Zach Helenthal and Landon Zealer solidified a team win Tuesday, defeating the Irish’s sophomores Jason Carr and Mae Neighbor 6-1 in both the first two sets.
The Teays Valley boys’ tennis squad took another win home to Ashville, defeating the Irish 3-2. Next, the varsity tennis team will take on the Logan Elm Braves at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Ashville.