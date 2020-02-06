Teays Valley will induct Jill Sanders Welsh, Andrew Cox, Lora Overholt, Clayton Seymour and Luke Nace into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night before the boys varsity basketball game against Bloom-Carroll.
Jill Sanders Welsh
Class of 1981
She earned three varsity letters in volleyball, four in basketball and four in softball. During her career at Teays Valley, Jill was all-league in 1980-81 for volleyball and all-league in 1979-81 for softball. She was named most valuable player in 1981 for volleyball, softball and basketball. She was a member of the basketball team in 1979, in which they were undefeated league champions, sectional champions and district runner-up. Jill was the softball team’s leading hitter in 1980 and 1981. She was also a three-year varsity statistician and a member of the FCA.
After high school, she graduated from Columbus State School of Nursing and went on to become an ER nurse for 32 years and a sexual nurse examiner during her time as an ER nurse. She has done volunteer work for the Circleville EMS and Harrison Township Fire Department. She has also coached little league in Teays Valley, Circleville, YMCA and is a former coach of Ohio Lady Liberty Fastpitch Softball.
Andrew Cox
Class of 2008
During his time at Teays Valley he was a three-year letter winner for baseball and football. In baseball, he was first team all-Central District in 2007 and 2008, second team in 2006, first-team MSL-Buckeye in 2007 and 2008, the 2008 MSL baseball player of the year and 2006 MSL honorable mention.
He was the 2008 offensive and defensive player of the year, first-team all county in 2006-2008 and 2008 Donn Rowland Athlete of the Year. The team won MSL titles 2006, 2007 and 2008. In football, he was second team all-district, first-team MSL in 2007, MSL second team in 2006 and first-team all-county 2006-2007. The team won the 2005 MSL title.
After high school he went to Ohio Wesleyan University where he was a two-year varsity letterman in both baseball and football.
Lora Overholt
Class of 2015
She is a four-year varsity letter winner for cross country and a three-year winner for track. During her cross country career at TV, she was first-team Pickaway County three years, first-team MSL-Buckeye twice, second-team MSL and honorable mention MSL. She was the MSL champion and Runner of the Year in 2012, first-team Central District, two-time individual regional qualifier, first-team Division I region winner, two-time individual State qualifier, second-team All-Ohio, Academic All-Ohio and the team won two MSL championships.
During her track career, she was a four-time first-team MSL, two-time MSL champion for the 3200 and two-time MSL champion for the 4x800. She was a three-time first-team Central District, three-time regional qualifier and second-team region.
She is currently a member of the United States Military and is serving in Europe.
Clayton Seymour
Class of 2014
He was a four-year varsity letterman for track and football and a two-year varsity letterman for basketball.
During his track career at Teays Valley, he was five time All-MSL-Buckeye for shot put and discus, four time district placer for shotput and discus, two-time regional placer in discus and finished ninth in the state finals in 2014.
During his football career at TV, Clayton was three time All-MSL, two-time second-team honors, one honorable mention, three-time All-Pickaway County, one second-team honor, one first-team offensive honor and one first-team defensive honor. He was a two-time All-Central District team, one second-team defense honors and one special mention offense honors.
After high school, Clayton attended Ohio Dominican University, where he earned a total of nine varsity letters. He was a three-time Great Midwest Conference placer for shot put and discus.
Luke Nace
Class of 2014
He earned three varsity letters for soccer and four varsity letters for wrestling.
During his career at Teays Valley, Luke was MSL-Buckeye second-team for soccer and three-year Academic All-Ohio for wrestling. Luke also was a part of the soccer team where they were MSL Champions.
During his wrestling career at TV, Luke had 147 career wins, which is the fourth highest in the school’s history. He was a two-time state qualifier, three-time district qualifier, a sectional champion, two-time individual champion, most valuable wrestler of the year and received the Pharr Award for the county Wrestler of the Year. He is also the TV record holder for near falls.
After high school, he graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelors of Science-Aviation Flight degree and a minor in Aviation Management. During his time there, he was employed as a flight instructor. He is currently an assistant wrestling coach for TV and is employed as a pilot for Air Net Cargo Airlines.