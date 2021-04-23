CIRCLEVILLE — The Teays Valley Vikings racked up 13 runs in the lopsided win against the Logan Elm Braves Thursday evening with the final score 13-0 after five innings played.
Teays Valley started the chilly evening off red hot scoring a total of nine runs in the top of the first inning.
No. 12 Peyton Weiler came up big for the Vikings’ getting the team to victory by driving in four runs. Also in the first, No. 44 AJ Moniaci singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
The Vikings’ hitters continued in the top of the second inning, scoring another four runs to add to their substantial lead — now at 13-0.
Weiler went 3-for-3 at home plate and drove in runs on singles in the first as well as the second inning.
With some hitters able to get on base, the Logan Elm Braves struggled mightily getting runs on the board thanks to a consistent Viking pitching staff and a communicating infield squad.
At the end of five innings, the Vikings recorded another win on the road, beating the Braves with the final score 13-0. Teays Valley’s 13 runs came off 14 hits with the Braves recording six hits — both teams committed two team errors.
Vikings’ No. 28 Adam Trisler took the win from the hill, splitting time with No. 24 Adam McManes. In four innings, Trisler allowed no runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk — McManes allowed no runs on one hit after throwing for the final inning.
Next, the Vikings are schedule to compete against league-opponent the Circleville tigers Monday, April 28, evening at Circleville High School.
For the Braves, the team will compete against the Hamilton Township Rangers also on Monday evening at home.