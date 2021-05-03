WORTHINGTON — The Teays Valley Vikings competed in a non-league game on Saturday, toppling the Thomas Worthington Cardinals with the final score 6-1.
The Vikings broke the ice in the top of the first inning, scoring one run to start off the sunny afternoon. The Cardinals could not muster a single run until the bottom of the sixth inning.
However, in the top of the third inning, Teays Valley went on a scoring run and tallied five runs. Hitters for the Vikings came to play with some players recording multiple hits such as No. 10 Landyn Brown, No. 12 Peyton Weiler and No. 5 Tommy Williams — all recorded two hits.
Teays Valley’s No. 34 Connor Russell catalogued four RBIs in a consistent offensive attack against their Ohio Capital Conference opponent.
At the end of seven innings, the Vikings took another road win home and improved to 13-7 on the season. The team’s six point came off 14 hits. The Cardinals recorded 11 hits from their one team run and both squads did not commit any team errors.
Winning on the hill for the Vikings was No. 32 Sam Sethna who pitched for six innings. In that time, the hurler documented 13 first pitch strikes along with four strikeouts.
Next, the Vikings are scheduled to compete in another non-league contest against Saint Francis DeSales on Tuesday evening in Columbus.