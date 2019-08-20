The Teays Valley boys soccer team trounced its second consecutive opponent from the Columbus City League on Tuesday in a 9-1 decision over visiting Briggs.
Over the last four days, the Vikings have outscored South and Briggs by a combined 24-2.
Zach Snyder started a three-goal surge for the Vikings when he scored at the 26:30 mark in the first half. Landon Garrett-Kelley added his own goal less than 90 seconds later when he followed up a shot that ricocheted off of the cross bar. Then it was Snyder again who converted on a perfectly placed pass from Chris Williams one minute later.
Snyder completed his second hat trick in as many games when junior Chase Young placed a ball in the open field that Snyder chased down and placed into the back of the net. At the 11:29 mark, senior Parker Hamilton scored on a penalty kick, giving the Vikings their fifth goal of the night.
With less than three minutes to go in the first half, Dallas Moore relentlessly pursued a missed shot to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Briggs scored their only goal of the night before the Vikings resumed their scoring barrage with a goal by Young. Young then played a ball to Bishoy Mouris who scored to give the Vikings an 8-1 lead. Then it was Young again who scored the final goal of the night for the Vikings.
The Bruins made 13 saves on the night while sophomore Carter Gay recorded one save for Teays Valley.
The Vikings wore black arm bands in tribute to their senior classmate, Josh Fyffe, who was killed Saturday night by a wrong way driver.
Teays Valley (2-0) travels to Groveport on Saturday for its first away game of the season to take on the Cruisers at 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Miami Trace 3,
Circleville 1
Circleville remains in search of its first win on the young season following a 3-1 non-league setback on Tuesday to visiting Miami Trace.
Nilyn Cockerham scored the goal for the Tigers off the first varsity career assist from Sabrena Funk
Abby Dengler made nine saves for the Tigers (0-2), who travel to Washington Court House on Thursday to face their third Frontier Athletic Conference opponent of the year.
Volleyball
Unioto 3,
Logan Elm 0
Logan Elm fell 20-25, 15-25 and 16-25 in its opener on Tuesday against visiting Unioto.
McKinley Krogh had eight kills; Maraya Neff contributed four kills and seven digs; Carly King dished out 12 assists; Arowynn Savage paced the defense with 12 kills and Annie Karshner and Kaiya Elsea chipped in 10 apiece.
The Braves (0-1) continue non-league play on Thursday when they host Miami Trace.
Boys Golf
Circleville 189,
Vinton County 242
Austin Hulse claimed medalist honors with a 43 to help power Circleville to a nine-hole, non-league win on Tuesday over visiting Vinton County at the Pickaway Country Club.
Wyatt Allison and Drew Meadows each fired a 46 and Alex Turnbull had 54. Also playing for CHS were Todd Keller (65) and Shannon Smith (67).
Girls Golf
Circleville 213,
Logan Elm 239
Sidney Gray turned in a nine-hole scorecard of 43 on Monday to help lead Circleville to a Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Logan Elm at Cooks Creek.
Maddison Hess followed with 54, Morgan Griffith had 57 and Helena Haslett shot 59. Rae Johnson also played and finished with 69.
Olivia Huffman led the Braves with a 44, followed by Erica Dale (60), Gracieanne Gray (66) and Elayna Locke (69). Also playing for LE were Ellie Kidd (69) and Karlie Gray (77).
Girls Tennis
Logan 4,
Circleville 1
Circleville dropped a non-league decision on Tuesday to visiting Logan.
Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw scored the point for the Tigers in a 6-1 and 6-3 win at first doubles over Logan’s Slenena Zheng and Samantha Mugtard.
Logan’s second doubles team of Addy Clement and Emily Clifton defeated Sha Ford and Taylor Hedges 6-1 and 7-5.
Rachel Vogt posted a 6-0 and 6-1 win at first singles over Circleville’s Abby Michael, Logan’s Jazmin Kessler outlasted Ella Jenkins at second singles 3-6, 6-3 and 10-7 and Logan’s Carmen Shuttlesworth won in straight sets of 6-1 and 6-1 at third singles over Sydney McClanahan.