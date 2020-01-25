Teays Valley returned to Pickaway County with a third-place finish on Saturday at the Mason Boyd Memorial Invitational held at Watkins Memorial.
Springboro topped the 14-school field with 298.5 points, followed by Pickerington North (180.5) and the Vikings (175).
Gunner Havens won the 106-pound weight class final by pinning Sheridan's Alexander Crane in 59 seconds.
Liam Wilson placed second at 195 and Joey Thurston won his third-place match at 285 with a pin over Reynoldsburg's Dalton Hall in 1:53. Hunter Young took fourth at 182.
Other county squads at Miami Trace
Logan Elm headlined county schools on Saturday at the Miami Trace Invitational by placing fourth.
The host Panthers topped the 17-school field with 236 points, followed by Warren (164.5), Wyoming (158) and the Braves (153).
Cole Renier (113), Blake Holzschuh (132) and Dylan Hartranft (138) all placed second for the Braves.
Luke Linton (170) won his third-place final with a 12-3 major decision over Miami Trace's Jayden LeBeau.
Westfall finished sixth with 122 points.
Chanston Moll won the 126-pound weight class final with a pin over Zane Trace's Gage Dyke in 3:34.
Glenn Keeton prevailed in his third-place final at 182 with a 12-4 major decision over Wyoming's Bryce Hickson.
Caleb Cline (120) was fourth.
Circleville finished 17th with 31 points.