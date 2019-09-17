Teays Valley didn’t drop a game on Tuesday in a 5-0 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Hamilton Township.
Lacey Urban prevailed 6-0 and 6-0 at first singles over HT’s Karli Neff, Teays Valley’s Lexy Urban followed suit in a 6-0 and 6-0 verdict at second singles against Ella Nichols and TV teammate Kassidy Coey record a 6-0 and 6-0 decision at third singles over Taylor Rice.
The TV first doubles team of Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler dispatched Izzy Roggenkamp and Sarah Spencer 6-0 and 6-0. The TV second doubles tandem of Emma Ashcraft and Sarah Vaughn prevailed by default.
Teays Valley (14-1, 6-0) hosts Canal Winchester on Thursday for a non-league match.