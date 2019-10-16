Teays Valley entered last week against Hamilton Township with a four-point plan to try and extend its streak of Mid-State League Buckeye Division championships to three.
The Vikings put their first check mark on the to do list with a 42-0 win over the Rangers, which avenged their lone league loss last season that forced TV to share the title with Bloom-Carroll, despite routing the Bulldogs 35-10.
While Teays Valley coach Mark Weber praised his team in the post game huddle, he was also quick to talk about the need for his team to build off the win and maintain their focus, which he reinforced in his post game comments.
“We know we’re going to have to play at a high level in the last two weeks to get to where we want to be and the only way we can do that is by steadily building every week and getting better and cleaner with our play,” Weber said. “We were a lot better with our overall execution against Hamilton Township than we were against Dunbar, but now we need to make progress again this week.
“We’re going to watch a lot of film to see what we can improve on, work hard in practice and get ready to play that team down south.”
The Vikings (5-2, 3-0) indeed will travel south on Friday to renew acquaintances with archrival Circleville (1-6, 1-2).
Teays Valley rushed for 307 yards a week ago and averaged 8.3 yards per carry. Riely Weiss covered 157 of those yards on 14 carries with a pair of touchdowns and Tristan McDanel added 118 yards on 14 totes and also scored twice.
“Our offensive line set the tone and our backs ran hard,” Weber said. “We imposed our will and that’s what we need to do.”
The Vikings’ defense was perhaps even more impressive in posting their third shutout of the season, limiting the Rangers to just five first downs and 89 yards of total offense.
Circleville snapped a 15-game losing streak earlier this month with a 20-14 win over Logan Elm, but enters the game coming off a 54-8 loss to Amanda-Clearcreek.
The Aces averaged 10.3 yards per carry as they rushed for 216 yards and also passed for another 177.
Circleville had all 162 yards of its offense on the ground out of its double wing offense. Scott Moats had 81 yards on three carries for the Tigers, including a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Isac Payne had 31 yards rushing on nine totes.
The Vikings are averaging 24.8 points per game and allowing 15.4 points, while the Tigers are scoring 13.4 points but yielding 42.1 points per outing.
Teays Valley won last year’s tilt 53-0 and has won the past four meetings.